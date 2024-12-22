Kumuyi tasks leaders on citizens’ welfare as GSK retreat commences

Share

General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi has called on Nigerian leaders to be more concerned about the present situation in the country and the welfare of the citizens.

The revered cleric said it was the responsibility of the government to give attention to the needs of its people.

He also called on the citizens not to relent in interceding for the nation to experience positive changes in its economy, security and other areas.

Kumuyi made the appeal while addressing journalists at a press conference prior to the commencement of the virtual and physical Annual December Retreat and Global Crusade With Kumuyi (GCK) happening at the Deeper Life Conference Centre, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, December 20 to 25.

He said: “Our leaders are elected leaders- local, state and federal. Since we elected the leaders, the populace has the right to ask the leaders to listen to us. The leaders have the responsibility to listen to what we say. They should have a thorough plan so that we are able to go forward.

“When God is brought in not only in personal lives even in the nation. Because in the Bible there were times when things were really bad, we have Elijah, Elisha, Moses that interceded for the nation and things turned around.

“And I believe that the place of the church is not sometimes visible but as we are praying, we know that God answers prayers, I believe according to the promises of God things are going to turn around for the better in this coming year.”

On the church’s Retreat which holds as part of preparations to bring the year to a close, he noted that this year’s edition is with the theme, ‘Power for Present Possession’, stating: “This is an opportunity to think about the past, assess the present, and prepare for the future. It’s a time for transformation for individuals, churches, and the broader public.”

He further stated: “There will be transformation, healing, deliverance, and miracles for everyone who connects with the Lord. This retreat has something special for every group—children, young adults, campus members, and adults. We have made arrangements to meet personal, spiritual, and professional needs.

“The Global December Retreat is not just a gathering; it’s a movement of hope, change, and renewal as participants from around the world join hands and hearts in anticipation of a brighter future.”

He added that this year’s GCK “will prove that God is still mighty to save, heal, and deliver. It’s going to be a time of great blessings for everyone.”

Reacting to the issue of false prophets, he said: “We don’t waste time attacking false prophets. Instead, we focus on bringing light, which naturally dispels darkness.

“Unlike in the past, we are now actively using media, social platforms, and AI to reach the same audiences targeted by false prophets. We will continue to leverage every available tool to spread the truth.”

On the subject of politics, he called on Christians to be more active while standing firm on the tenets of the Christian faith.

His view: “If Christians do not participate, others will determine the direction of the nation…We have examples like Joseph in the Old Testament, who became a Prime Minister and brought about significant change. Christians should engage at Federal, State, and local levels. I will say that Christians should take part in politics but we must follow our calling.”

