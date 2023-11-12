Kumuyi Recommits To Mentoring, Launches Youth-focused GCK King’s Circle

General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi, has launched a youth focused powered initiative tagged King’s Circle intended at transforming youth across the globe. The initiative, which is an extension of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) was launched during a global virtual press conference with the inaugural episode of the daily nuggets titled, ‘The Journey of Becoming’ premiered last Tuesday,

November 7 across all social media platforms. The revered preacher passionate about youths made known that the initiative was designed to equip the youth, young adults and professionals towards becoming world changers for Christ “It’s what you obtain that shows the evidence you have been running. It’s where you get to that speaks for you,” he said. Nathan Drake, GCK Presenter, USA, earlier in his welcome address said the King’s Circle was a community of like-minded individuals, and future leaders across the world that would be reached daily for impact.

According to him, the initiative will rekindle the 1.8 billion youth population globally with about 90 percent living in developing countries, towards achieving the noble goal of the executive producer. Brand strategist, GCK-KC Daniel Afolayan, said the initiative was a beacon of hope and transformation for the youth, which will include teaching, training and coaching by Kumuyi.

Emeka Izeze, the former managing director of The Guardian Newspapers in a goodwill message, said there was no better man to power the project than Kumuyi. According to him, Kumuyi focuses on empowering the youth across the worl, stating: “The initiative is a transformational journey.”