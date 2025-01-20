Kumuyi Offers Prayers Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

Share

As the world anticipates the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi has offered prayers for the incoming administration.

Pastor Kumuyi prayed for divine wisdom and guidance for Trump, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the principles upheld during his campaign, urging the new administration to give Christ the honour and recognition He deserves.

He prayed, “Through Your wisdom and power, help him remain focused on the principles he championed during his campaign, giving Christ the recognition and honor He deserves. In Jesus’ name, we pray, Amen.”

While in the U.S., Pastor Kumuyi met with several notable figures, including former North Carolina representative, Robert Pittenger and Lucas Miles, Senior Director of Turning Point USA Faith.

He also engaged with media representatives to discuss his mission of fostering global spiritual growth and values.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump is set to take the oath of office Monday, January 20, 2025 to be administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.

The ceremony will take place in Washington, D.C., amidst a climate of political and social anticipation.

Trump’s return to the presidency has brought about widespread discussion about the potential impact of his policies, both domestically and internationally.

His administration is expected to tackle key issues, including economic reform, foreign relations, and national security.

