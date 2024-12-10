Kuku’s Moves’ll Stop Bad Practices At Airports, Says Dati

Share

The charge by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Mrs Olubunmi Kuku to security agencies to stamp out touting at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and other airports across the country should not be seen as an indictment but a wake-up call to weed out persons soiling the image of the nation.

This was disclosed by a former spokesman for FAAN, Yakubu Dati, who called on airlines, service providers and stakeholders to collaborate and support Kuku’s efforts in enhancing seamless operations in the gateway international airports.

This is coming as many commended the FAAN MD for her courage to nip in the bud behaviours that have helped to advertise the image of the country negatively and her effort at passengers’ facilitation during the Yuletide period.

According to Dati, her charge to security agencies and frontline partners should not be viewed as an indictment but a wake-up call to weed off bad eggs and sustain the fresh narrative in line for better service delivery.

“Kuku’s emphasis on safety and security can only be realised with a wholesome addendum of passenger satisfaction. “As a team player, the MD FAAN and her management team are repositioning the agency to fit into the Hon Minister Festus Kenymo’s overall agenda of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Just a few ago, Kuku had expressed her concern over the continuous touting and harassment of travellers at the screening points at the Lagos airport when she summoned heads of all security agencies at the Lagos airport.

At the meeting, Kuku launched “Operation AirClean,” making it clear that she has the full backing of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

She emphasised the urgency to clean up airport terminals and eliminate unpatriotic practices among officers. Her call to action for the leaders of security agencies was straightforward: it is no longer business as usual.

The initiative was developed to improve collaboration among agencies and to streamline passenger search processes, ultimately enhancing the overall travel experience.

It also aims to eliminate extortion and harassment of passengers, as well as to completely eradicate touting activities at the airport. She ordered the immediate dismantling of search tables at screening points and mandated that technology be leveraged to reduce manual searches and improve interactions with passengers.

Collaboration and intelligence sharing among agencies were also deemed essential for enhancing service delivery.

She announced that her administration would deploy mystery shoppers equipped with body cameras to assess the performance of officials at both arrival and departure security and screening areas.

The meeting was highly participatory, and representatives from various agencies proposed concrete solutions for improving services to enhance the passenger experience while eliminating touting and soliciting.

