Kukuah Speaks On Nigeria’s Lack Of Progress Since Independence

On Wednesday, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah attributed Nigeria’s lack of progress since independence to the nation’s tendency to choose darkness over light.

Speaking at the Holy Family Cathedral Catholic Church, Sokoto Diocese, Kukah who congratulated Christians on the occasion of his year Christmas said adopting transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service, politics, and individual conduct could greatly improve the country’s current state.

The bishop also expressed concern over the dominance of ethnicity and religion in accessing opportunities, which, he said, often overshadows the sense of common citizenship.

He urged Nigerians to live by the message of the Christian hymn, highlighting that the country’s journey to greatness remains constrained by ethnicity, nepotism, and greed

“Nigeria’s lack of visible and measurable progress is tied to the fact that we have chosen darkness rather than light.

“Imagine if we let the light shine on our public service, on our politics, on our individual, community, and national life, and on our public institutions. Imagine what Nigeria would be like if we chose light instead of darkness.

