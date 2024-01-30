Kuku pledges support for aviacargo roadmap project

The Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has pledged her support for the growth and development of Aviacargo in Nigeria. She made this pledge when she met the coordinator of the aviacargo roadmap committee, Ikechi Uko, along with some staff of FAAN at the Lagos head office. Cargo, she said, was a major focus of the new administration, stressing that every effort that would Nigeria ascend in the air cargo business would be backed by FAAN. She said: “I am excited to see that a lot of work has been done by the committee. We shall support you to make this work. Bring the plans and we shall make it happen. I want to see good execution plans. I am ready to approach any official or organisation to make this possible. I have Ideas of what can be done but I will want to work closely with the committee.”

Uko presented a brief report of the journey so far, outlining the reason for the project, and the field trips to airports in Nigeria and to the airports of Nairobi, Addis Ababa, and Accra. He spoke about the Cargo Bill of Rights, the plan to turn unknown goods into known goods at the aviation cargo village. He said the final report would capture new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for operators and regulatory agencies at the airports with a promise to deliver a new template for the management of air cargo in Nigeria. He thanked her for the support and promised to brief her regularly on the progress of the project. The MD, the new Director of Commercial and Business Development, Adebola Agunbiade, and Barrister Bridget Gold, the Director of Legal Services of FAAN, received the team. The Aviacargo committee members present Included the GM of Business Development Hycienth Ngwu, the GM of Cargo, Kabiru Mohammed, the AGM of Cargo, Obiora Udoyeh, and the Secretary, Jude Bobby Omeogu.