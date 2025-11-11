Kuku: Nigeria’s Exit From FATF Grey List Restores Int’l Confidence

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has described Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as a major step toward restoring international confidence and enhancing financial transparency across sectors.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, congratulated the Federal Government and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) for their coordinated efforts leading to Nigeria’s exit from the FATF grey list. She said the achievement proves Nigeria’s determination to build credible systems that promote trust among global partners.

In a statement signed by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, Mrs Kuku reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and compliance. She said FAAN remains a vital contributor to Nigeria’s anti-corruption reforms and a strong advocate for financial integrity in the aviation sector.

“Nigeria’s removal from the FATF grey list means our country is no longer under enhanced international monitoring,” she said. “This recognition strengthens investor confidence, improves financial credibility, and makes international transactions easier for Nigerian businesses.”

Kuku noted that the removal from the FATF grey list represents a victory for Nigeria’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CFT) frameworks. She said the milestone will further position the country as a trusted partner in global commerce and investment.

According to her, “this achievement assures our partners that Nigeria is serious about accountability and financial discipline. It also signals that regulatory agencies, such as FAAN, operate within global compliance standards that guarantee transparency and investor protection.”

She commended the Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU, Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, for her leadership in coordinating multiple agencies to achieve the successful removal from the FATF grey list. Mrs Kuku also praised the resilience of all stakeholders who contributed to strengthening Nigeria’s financial oversight systems.

“FAAN is proud to have played a supporting role in this process. “Our systems and policies now reflect a higher commitment to global best practices, which aligns with the expectations of international investors and aviation stakeholders,” she said.