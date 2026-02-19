Kuku Mandates Cessation Of Cash Transactions Nationwide, Sets Feb 28 Deadline

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has taken a definitive step toward modernising its revenue collection, with its Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, mandating a total cessation of cash transactions nationwide by February 28, 2026.

The move aligns with the Federal Government’s broader fiscal reforms, particularly the “No Physical Cash Receipt Policy” reinforced by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

All cash collections and transactions across FAAN operations, including access gates, car parks, and lounges must cease by February 28, 2026.

An internal memo dated February 3, 2026, warned that any breach of the directive would attract stiff penalties.

Under the new federal framework, accounting officers, including airport managers, will be held personally liable for any violations of the cash collection ban within their jurisdictions.

Agencies were given a 45-day window, beginning in early February, to ensure that functional Point of Sale (PoS) terminals and other electronic platforms are fully operational.

Kuku described the transition as a shift toward “transparency, accountability, and excellence.” By eliminating physical cash, FAAN aims to reduce revenue leakage, as electronic systems will create a traceable audit trail, making it significantly harder to divert funds.

The initiative is also expected to modernise passenger experience by leveraging partnerships with payment processors such as Paystack. Through the “Go Cashless” initiative, dedicated cards and encrypted payment methods have been introduced to speed up terminal transactions.

The reform will also reduce the physical risks associated with handling and transporting large volumes of currency at high-traffic airports like Murtala Muhammed International Airport and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

While the transition began at major hubs, it is now being extended to all secondary airports nationwide.

Travellers and vendors are advised to ensure they have active electronic payment options, such as debit cards, mobile apps, or the FAAN “Go Cashless” card to avoid service disruptions at access points and facilities.

Kuku emphasised that the transition to a cashless system is consistent with global best practices in aviation management and aligns with Federal Government directives aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency.

She said: “There is no going back on this decision. The cashless initiative aligns FAAN with national financial management reforms while positioning Nigeria’s airports for greater operational integrity, improved service delivery, and stronger revenue assurance.”

Kuku added that the reform forms part of FAAN’s broader strategic agenda to deepen stakeholder engagement by fostering transparency, building trust, and ensuring that partners, unions, concessionaires, and service providers are carried along in key operational decisions.

By proactively engaging the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and other critical stakeholders, she said FAAN is demonstrating that institutional reforms and stakeholder collaboration must go hand in hand.

Beyond compliance with government policy, the FAAN boss highlighted the benefits of a cashless system for the aviation ecosystem, including reduced leakage, improved transaction traceability, faster service delivery, and enhanced public confidence in airport operations.

Addressing concerns about the use of Paystack as a third-party platform, she clarified that it is only a payment gateway for processing transactions. She assured stakeholders that no revenue is paid into any Paystack account, as all payments are made directly from PoS terminals into designated Federal Government accounts.

The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the processes and strategies put in place to ensure a seamless transition before the February 28, 2026, deadline.

At the end of the engagement with the unions, they expressed satisfaction with the explanations provided and acknowledged that the implementation framework is both tenable and practical.

The move marks another significant milestone in FAAN’s ongoing reform agenda, reinforcing its commitment to modernising airport operations, strengthening institutional accountability, and promoting constructive engagement with stakeholders across the aviation ecosystem.