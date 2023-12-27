Kukah urges leaders to be truthful

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Matthew Kukah, has advised leaders to remain truthful and fine-tune formidable actions in solving the nation’s challenges. Kukah gave the advice in an interactive session with newsmen as part of Christmas celebrations in Sokoto yesterday.

He said Nigeria as a country was endowed with human and mineral resources, but was faced with resource management challenges, lamenting how lack of patriotism was affecting the development of the country. He called on the government at all levels to focus on meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people. Kukah decried the lack of a clear-cut definition of country direction, stressing that citizens needed to be informed and be aware of programmes and policies that affect their lives. He cautioned Nigerians against accumulating illicit funds mostly stashed in foreign banks, stressing that some of the investments in such countries are alarming and disappointing.

The cleric said: “It is high time ordinary brilliant Nigerians in the nation’s hospitals and academia are appreciated and encouraged. “More is needed to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal; palliatives should be regarded as temporary measures. “The government should also fine-tune measures to end kidnapping and other security challenges in the interest of a prosperous nation.” He appealed to leaders to have credible direction on the renewed hope agenda and tailor it on a solid foundation of faith and hope for the restoration of glory for the country. Kukah also cautioned against over sensationalisation of investigations of fraud cases, rather, he said the government should focus on policies with meaningful impact on citizens.