Kukah To Tinubu: Bring Nigerians Down From This Cross

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has cautioned that Nigeria is gradually becoming a “huge national morgue,” urging President Bola Tinubu to act swiftly and bring Nigerians down from what he described as the “cross of evil.”

In his 2025 Easter Message issued on Sunday, Kukah lamented the deteriorating state of the nation, warning that it is reaching a breaking point.

“The nation is gradually becoming a huge national morgue. Mr. President, with a greater sense of urgency, hasten to bring us down from this cross of evil,” he said.

Reflecting on the significance of Easter, Kukah noted that for Christians, it marks Christ’s triumph over death—an event that was preceded by the crucifixion of innocence.

“I am therefore using the metaphor of the cross to draw attention to the sufferings and afflictions that have befallen our country in recent years.”

He said Nigeria is plagued by a culture of brutality and savagery that has never before been witnessed in its history, placing the country outside the bounds of human civilization.

“Across the entire country, every day, innocent citizens are kidnapped and held under the most inhuman conditions. A dark pall of death hangs languidly from north to south. It is impossible to find a home, a family, or a community that has not been caught in the cusp of this savagery.”

Kukah emphasized that while President Tinubu did not create these problems, the burden of leadership requires urgent action.

“Mr. President, we all admit that you neither erected this cross nor effected our collective crucifixion. Notwithstanding, Nigerians have been dangling and bleeding on this cross of pain and mindless suffering for too long.”

He lamented a growing culture of cynicism and self-doubt regarding Nigeria’s capacity to achieve peace, adding that many citizens now feel hopeless.

Despite the grim reality, Kukah called on Christians to renew their faith, citing biblical references that encourage perseverance through suffering and confidence in God’s promises.

“With broken navigational aids, our journey to greatness is threatened. Yet, amidst all of this, we Christians are compelled to look unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith (Heb. 12:2).”

He acknowledged Pope Francis’s declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Hope” with the theme Pilgrims of Hope, saying the Pope understands that pilgrims often sail against the harsh currents of a broken world.

“The road to our collective discouragement in Nigeria has been laid by marauders, murderers, savages, and ravenous predators who threaten to overrun our nation. Mr. President, immediately rid our dear country of these forces of darkness and bring us down from this cross of cynicism.”

On economic hardship, Kukah said that while the removal of fuel subsidies was a bold decision, Nigerians are still plagued by hunger, sickness, and desolation.

“We note that the country now has a huge volume of resources in its domestic reserves. Yet for over ten years, farming has become one of the most hazardous occupations in our country.”

He urged the president to ensure food security and emphasized that distributing palliatives diminishes the dignity of citizens.

“We have remained between the rock of self-doubt and the hard place of hopelessness. Make food security a fundamental human right. Mr. President, please bring us down from this painful cross of hunger.”

Kukah further accused past political actors of introducing the current wave of killers into Nigeria as a political strategy and warned that the insecurity they unleashed has now metastasized like cancer.

“The bandits have not only become embedded in every sphere of our lives; they threaten to destroy all that holds our communities together.”

He questioned the capacity and will of security agencies, suggesting that Nigerians are left to wonder whether their suffering is the result of incompetence or a sinister plot.

“We are in a dilemma now, and the question is simple: is the persistence of insecurity a statement of the lack of capacity of our men and women in uniform, or is it evidence that those at the top are reaping the fruits of funding their own war machine?”

“In other words, are Nigerians lambs being sacrificed to an unknown god? Mr. President, step up, get to the finishing line, and bring us down from this cross of shame.”

Kukah concluded with a call for national moral renewal, urging Nigerians not to be overwhelmed by corruption and structural failings.

“We are the light of the world, a city set on a hill. We are equipped with the light of Christ to drive out the darkness that threatens to engulf our country.”

He wished President Tinubu and all Nigerians a blessed and hopeful Easter.

