Kukah To Nigerians: Let’s End Bloodshed

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has raised concerns over the persistent killings in different parts of Nigeria, calling on Nigerians to unite and put an end to the bloodshed.

Speaking yesterday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, Kukah delivered the review of a book on Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, authored by his former Director General of Media and Communication, Mr Solomon Kumangar.

The book is titled: ‘The Man They Could Not Stop’. Kukah said Nigeria is increasingly divided along religious lines, a situation he claimed is being fueled by the Western media.

He stressed that Nigerians must work collectively to stop the ongoing violence in the country. “What is happening in Nigeria cannot happen in Sudan, Cameroon, Niger, Ghana or in any other country in the world.

“There is no other country where 10 people are killed on Monday, 50 on Tuesday, 100 on Wednesday, and the killings continue every week. How can such a country move forward?” he asked.

Kukah added: “Only in Nigeria do people die as Christians and Muslims. The Western media is fuelling the killings along religious lines — 20 Christians killed, 30 Muslims killed.”