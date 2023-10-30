Kukah to delivers First News newspaper Annual National Public Lecture Nov 3

Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, will deliver the First News newspaper annual national public lecture on November 3, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The event, according tio the organisers, is to mark the third year anniversary of the online newspaper. The annual lecture with the theme: ‘The Nigerian Question: Survival of the Federation in the throes of Increasing Economic Challenges’, will be held at the Harold Dappa Biriye Conference Centre, Onopa Villas, Yenagoa, at 10am. Kukah will double as the Special Guest and Keynote Speaker on the occasion. Globally renowned speaker, trainer and business adviser, Mr David Parrish, will deliver a special paper on Creative Economy during the Public Lecture. Parrish has worked in over 60 countries across the world.

Former governor of Bayelsa State Seriake Dickson is the chairman of the occasion while Governor Douye Diri will be the special guest of honour. Niger Delta Development Commission’s Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is a special guest and Platinum Sponsor of the public lecture alongside Bayelsa State Government. Businessman and security expert, Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo), will also be a Special Guest at the lecture while his Tantita Security Services is a sponsor of the public lecture. Highlight of the event will be the conferment of the FIRST NEWS “MAN OF THE YEAR” AWARD on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and FIRST NEWS ‘Bank of the Year’ award from Premium Trust Bank. Also, former Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col Milland Dixon Dikio, will be the Lead Panelist at the public lecture. He will be supported by Dr. Matthew Ayibakuro, Governance Adviser, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Chief Oluwaranti Netufo, Chairman/CEO, White Cloud TVET, is a Key Panelist and he’ll be supported as a cokey panelist by Mr. Udengs Eradiri, the Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Bayelsa State.