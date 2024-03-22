Kukah: My Relationship With Buhari Was Mutual

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Mathew Kukah has disclosed that with all the criticism he unleashed on Buhari’s administration, he had nothing personal against the former President.

Kukah, who stated this during the 36th convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar, said he had a mutual relationship with the former president “but the president crossed the line.”

While speaking on the topic: “Harmonizing Diversities for National Development,” the renowned Cleric said: “Many people think I had something against Buhari when he was president but there was absolutely nothing.

“We had a mutual relationship and in not one or two of my messages I said you crossed the line. “I actually said you can be impeached because you are in breach of our constitution when he took all the key positions and gave them to people of one locality.

‘By doing that, people began to worry about the North and Islam. If you use the opportunity of your position to privilege your own people, what you do is to put all the members of your ethnic group into a line of hostility because people will begin to hate them directly or indirectly”, he said.

Kukah however, said managing diversities is the sensitivity to identify the quality other people have and make the most of it.

In his words, ‘Teams that get victory do so not because of the question of how good the players are but the conductor or coach who has to gain the tempo of his players.

“Neither social cohesion nor cultural cohesion by themselves are sufficient explanations for the volatility of a country. It is more the ability or inability to manage the diversity that opportunity creates”, he said.

He likened leadership to an orchestra where the conductor manages very different people and sounds to present something very beautiful.

He also disclosed that leadership is about having the instinct, sensitivity and ability to know people who surround you and also that a leader must be able to inspire.

He concluded that the country is not harmonizing diversity and that is why it is not developing, explaining this will remain so “until we learn the art of managing diversities as a nation.”

Bishop Kukah charged the graduating students to strive to make the country better saying where they were born is not as promising as their destination and there is no substitute for hard work.

Earlier, Professor Florence Obi the vice Chancellor of the institution thanked the lecturer for honouring the University’s invitation saying they have been trying for over three years to invite him.