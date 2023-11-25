Kukah: Judiciary Being Sucked Into Politics

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Matthew Hassan Kukah said he is worried about the political situation in the country, especially the way members of the Judiciary are “being sucked into politics.” Kukah who made this known at the 8th House of Justice Summit in Kaduna on Friday, explained that “I am saddened by the fact that the judiciary has now found itself being sucked into politics.”

The renowned Catholic clergy also noted that he is also sad, especially to the extent that “even us who are priests in the church, we are getting sucked into politics because you will never come out the same.” According to him, “You go to wrestle with a pig in- side poto poto (mud). You may defeat the pig, but you cannot go around showing yourself to see what you look like.” Kukah explained that politics has its own rhyme and rhythm, especially in contrast to someone who has a certain moral responsibility.

He said, “Elections will always give us what I call unintended consequences. But also, it is important to understand that a contest is always a contest. And you use the experience of this to prepare for the next contest.” The Bishop, however, urged Nigerians not to be despondent, saying the best is still to come. Rather than worry about the next generation, he asked Nigerians to focused on the present. Kukah said, “You are using mobile phones today.

It wasn’t the generation that went before us that gave us mobile phones. Every generation will contest its own problems. Let’s be concerned with the problems of the moment. “Yes, we dream about the future. But like somebody said, today is the tomorrow you dreamt about yesterday. But let’s not be nervous. We should be nervous that we are underperforming because there are things we could have done differently and we can do differently. “But there is a new consciousness that is emerging and it is that consciousness that we must build on.” He said.