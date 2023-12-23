Kudus Praises Moyes For Man United Victory

Mohammed Kudus has praised David Moyes after the West Ham manager’s tactical change resulted in a 2-0 victory over Manchester United.
Moyes switched Kudus to the left of his front three, put Jarrod Bowen on the right and fielded Lucas Paqueta as a false nine during the second half, with the Brazilian teeing up his attacking team-mates for both goals at the London Stadium.
And Kudus, who netted after Bowen had opened the scoring, said the rotation was the key to a victory that saw the Hammers leapfrog United in the Premier League table.
The in-form attacker, 23, told the media: “Me, Jarrod and Lucas have the flexibility to play in different positions.
“When we switch it makes us less predictable. I think it was a good change from the coach and it worked.
“I’m very happy for that.
“Lucas’ vision and his ability means when he gets the ball I just need to run and I know he’ll find me. I admire that a lot from him.”
Kudus has now scored six league goals since joining West Ham from Ajax in the summer, quickly establishing himself as a fans’ favourite.
And he paid tribute to the West Ham faithful after the game before explaining why he sits on the advertising hoardings in what has become a trademark goal celebration in recent weeks.
Kudus said: “This was a very, very good team. We’ve been really disciplined [agaist them] and I’m really happy for us to win.
“They [the fans] are going to have an amazing Christmas to enjoy and this is a gift from us to them.
“The celebration does not mean anything. I’m just sitting down to take a deep breath I’m tired!”