Kudos To The Women As NSC Must Be Intentional On Sports Policy

This June/July league break across Europe and many parts of Africa has been full of activities without any dull moment. Good or bad, depending on the performances of your favourite teams or country, there were actions all the way. I remember I wrote about this few weeks back but with the pre-season in full swing, 2025 will go down as one year in which football and even all sports lovers were not bored during the off season.

After all the top club engagements, European football took centre stage in Europe and Africa with England and Nigeria emerging champions. It is no longer news how the Super Falcons were well-received and rewarded not only by the Federal Government but other multinational organisations like the telecommunications giants, MTN, and the Nigeria Breweries Plc.

The largesse given to the Falcons by President Bola Tinubu became a bigger issue tan the 10th Women African Nations Cup Trophy won by the ladies. As I stated last week, the Falcons were lucky to have a President that value sports and their achievement in power this time.

Barely one week after, another women national team, this time, basketball, D’Tigress clinched another continental trophy. It was the 5th consecutive win for Nigeria in the FIBA AfroBasket competition. Nigeria defeated Mali 78-64 in the highly explosive final match.

Nigerian sports lovers were thrown into another round of ecstatic atmosphere. All eyes were on President Tinubu to reward the dunkers and he surprisingly replicated what he did for the Super Falcons. The Rene Wakama led team players received $100,000 dollars each, the coaches and backroom staff $50,000 naira equivalent just as they were also given a 3-bedroom flat each and a national honour of Officer of the Order of Niger (OON). Two corporate organisations, Zenith Bank Plc and the NNPCL also hosted the national basketball team and gave out rewards to the girls.

It was an amazing gesture by the President and it came as a surprise to many who thought D’Tigress might not get the same rewards.

The recent rewards opened another chapter in the country’s reward system. There was a regime in the past that will just expend presidential handshake to athletes who excelled in respective disciplines.

This time, the National Sports Commission should seize this opportunity to work out a template for the reward system in various events. Like I stated last week, recent rewards were due to the magnanimity of Mr. President in a sector that has no template to follow.

Beyond rewards, the NSC should also deliberately come up with a sports policy which many Nigerians have been asking for over the years. There should be a systemic template to run sports in Nigeria.

The amazing feats achieved by the Falcons and D’Tigress have further shown the superior strength of our women in continental and global stage.

Till date, the Super Eagles have won just three AFCON titles and now the ladies have won it 10 times.

In the AfroBasket, D’Tigers have won the tournament just once and that was in 2016 in Tunisia. On the contrary, D’Tigress have now won the AfroBasket seven times which includes five straight wins. These are testimonies on how well our ladies are lifting the image of the country in sports. It is same way as Tobi Amusan remains the world record holder in the 100m hurdles event.

Again, the NSC need to work extra hard to bring out the best in the country’s athletes at the grassroots. There are many yet to be tapped or exposed to be beneficial for the country’s national teams.

For now, the current women athletes need more encouragement and motivation to do better for Nigeria. There seems to be distractions in the country’s male athletes across all sports discipline. Power for now belongs to the women and they deserve their flowers by putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

For example, the Super Eagles are not certain to qualify for the next FIFA World Cup as Nigeria is hanging on a tight role in the series with four matches to go including a crucial away match against South Africa, who are currently leading Nigeria with six points.

Only last week, the CHAN team of Nigeria lost their first match1-0 to defending champions, Senegal. D’Tigers are also warming up for the men AfroBasket which starts next week.

Nigerian women athletes deserves more respect in the sports sector and going forward, the authorities should double their efforts to make the women achieve more milestones for Nigeria.