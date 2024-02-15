Kudos to King Ekong

Leadership demands self- confidence embedded in the ability to go the extra mile in the course of action thereby drawing unalloyed loyalty from admirers and respect from even the opposition. William Troost-Ekong proved this in Abidjan. Voted Player of the Tournament at the recently concluded African Nations Cup in Cote d’Ivoire, the Super Eagles captain kept no one in doubt from the beginning of the competition on January 11 about his capability as a true leader of men. In Nigeria’s second game against hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, was brought down in the box.

In the resultant penalty, Ekong stepped out boldly to hit the ball hard, for the lone and winning goal. Only a confident leader could have done it so perfectly before a capacity home crowd. Some other players would have been under tension in such circumstances against an Ivorien team that began so well with victory over Guinea Bissau. Ekong advanced to the latter stages, carrying on with so much edge. In the semis against South Africa, Osimhen earned another penalty for the Super Eagles. Prior to that game, Bafana Bafana keeper and skipper, Ronwen Williams, had made history as the first goalie to make four saves in a shoot-out. Again, Ekong exhibited leadership. He showed little respect to Williams’ heroics against Cape Verde in the quarter finals.

The Bafana goalkeeper was beatable. Demystifying the South African helped Nigeria in the penalties that ensued after full and regulation time ended 1-1. In the grand finale, familiar foes, Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, were stunned when Ekong put Nigeria ahead with a powerful header in the first stanza. That goal boosted his rating within the soccer fraternity. Super Eagles did not touch the Cup, the Ivoriens won 2-1. Ekong distinguished himself as the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament. It is not usual for a libero to score three goals at the African Nations Cup, something he accomplished in Abidjan. There are lessons to learn from Ekong’s achievement. Leadership is by example. The Nigerian captain did not allow the band to weigh him down.

While all eyes were on the strikers to deliver goals, he was visible at the back as well as the front to render help. Ekong did not join the wailing crowd waiting for Osimhen to score most of the goals. He advanced to the frontline to render support even in his capacity as the rock of the defence. Those efforts contributed to Nigeria’s silver medal. As captain, Ekong was not treated fairly by Coach Jose Peseiro, in the qualifying matches. He was overlooked in the last three games before the trip to Cote d’Ivoire. Some football fans had backed his exclusion. The headstone that was abandoned rose to prove his worth and left Abidjan with head held high.

The Elephants lifted the trophy but they will not forget Ekong, the only player that scored against them in two matches during the Championships. Place of birth does not guarantee quality leadership. It does not define patriotism either. Ekong was born in Haarlem, The Netherlands to a Nigerian father and a Dutch mother. When Stephen Keshi approached the young man to switch allegiance, it was done. He had played for Holland as a Junior International. As a senior, Ekong chose Nigeria where players are owed bonuses and abandoned to their fate after injury. These negatives did not stop him.

Playing for the Dream Team at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Ekong and team mates were dumped in Atlanta by Nigerian officials until Skipper Mikel Obi and other well-meaning individuals came to their rescue. They entered the field on the day of their arrival. In the end, bronze was achieved. It is noteworthy that in Cote d’Ivoire, the Super Eagles got most of their owed bonuses. Ekong pushed for it, at least, to boost confidence. And younger players looked up to him. Nigerian politicians must learn from Ekong. A good leader is known for his works. A true leader does not run away from service. The people hail their leader. Above all, a good leader must smell sweet. Ekong is trending, for good.