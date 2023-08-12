Kudos To Glorious D’tigress, Super Amazing Falcons

In the world of sports, there is more attention on men’s events than those of women. Many women have excelled in their various sports disciplines but the talking points have always been more on men. Of course there were very few exceptions. Mario Jones (athletics), Martina Navatilova (tennis), Serena Williams (tennis), Merlene Joyce Ottey (athletics), Cathy Freeman (athletics), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (track and field), Carolina Marin (badminton), Marta (football), Alex Morgan (football), Renee Montgomery (basketball), Katie Ledecky (swimming) and Maria Sharapova (tennis), just to mention a few, are in the category of the few ones who attained global limelight in recent times.

In Nigeria, women athletes have been more prolific than their male counterparts. The country’s only individual Olympic gold medalist is a woman; she is Chio- ma Ajunwa who won the long jump gold at the Atlanta Olympic Games. Nigerian women were in action at continental and global stages in the past two weeks and both teams recorded success stories.

The basketball team, D’Tigress, despite the challenge of having some top players pull out because of the try-outs, went all the way in Kigali, Rwanda, to win to the AfroBasket Championship for the 4th time consecutively. The feat equalled the record set by Senegal. Incidentally, it was Senegal that Nigerian defeated in the final to win the 4th consecutive title.

New coach, Riena Wakama, who emerged the first female to lead a team to a title triumph, and the Musa Kida-led Nigeria Basketball Federation that entrusted her with the task deserve huge applause. Not many gave the youthful and hurriedly assembled team a chance but the baskekballers went all the way to make the country proud. Nigeria is now on course for the Olympic Games and the Basketball World Cup.

Coach Wakama has also said that the players who pulled out of the Rwanda tourney can return to compete for spots in future. These are good tidings for Nigeria. The young players are very good and could be even better with the experienced ones if they return.

The male team, D’Tigers, are yet to achieve close to what the women have done. Going forward, it is expected that the NBBF should look for more fresh talents in the domestic national women’s league sponsored by Zenith Bank to further boost the team. Also, another women’s national team, the Super Falcons, made the country proud in far away Australia in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In a group that had Canada, ranked 7th by FIFA, Australia rated 10th and Republic of Ireland, rated 22nd, no one gave 40th ranked Falcons a chance to progress. Falcons drew 0-0 with Canada, defeated co-hosts Australia 3-2 and also drew 0-0 with Ireland to move into the last 16 in which it took a penalty shootout for 4th ranked English team to edge Nigeria out. The Falcons hit the upright three times in that encounter and gave a very good account of themselves.

Manager Randy Waldrum who had issues with the Nigeria Football Federation in the run-in into the tournament did very well with the four games. Against England, he made few errors. He switched Michelle Alozie from the right-back to the left attacking forward and also taking out Uchenna Kalu for Francisca Ordega. Another youthful player Monday Gift was on the bench and did not feature.

Overall it was a gallant outing by Waldrum and the girls especially hitting the cross bar three times in the match. It was a success story for the team and FIFA’s cash incentive is a plus for the players. It is expected that NFF pays the players duly as stipulated by FIFA while a decision should be taken on the coach. Waldrum has signified intention to stay but I expect the federation to insist he must drop his other job in the USA and take the Falcons’ duty as a full-time job.

The NFF should also ensure the domestic women’s league is strengthened just as there should be schools competitions and other grassroots events where young talents can be identified to join the Falcons fold.

The younger ones in the team made a huge impact. Deborah Abiodun, Tosin Demehin and Rashidat Ajibade were very impressive and with more of in the fold, the team would be better. It is also important than other African teams like Morocco, South Africa and Zambia who were also at the World Cup have caught up with Nigeria.

The WAFCON event will now be tougher for Nigeria and so deliberate efforts should be made to ensure the Super Falcons are ready for the latest cream of tough teams on the continent.