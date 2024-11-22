Kudos to Felix Owolabi @ 70

Share

In my career, one of the most pleasant people I have met and had good relationship with is FELIX OWOLABI. There are so many reasons but the most crucial one is the fact the Owolabi is a delight to any journalist. He speaks well, he is intelligent and if he talks to you, you have a good story. We also have an affiliation. His father’s name is Salami but somehow it is Owolabi many of us know and so he refers to me as his dad even though I am younger. I celebrate Owolabi, a member of the 1980 Nations Cup winning squad, today at 70 years. Segun Odegbami is another member of the squad close to me, equally intelligent and another journalist’s delight.

“Owoblow is a jolly good fellow. He is the same in camp and off camp. His character is same all times and he is also God fearing. I celebrate him as a brother and bosom friend,” Odegbami said.

Congrats to Owolow at 70 as I wish other members of the 1980 Eagles well in good health. The likes of Adokie Amesiemeka, and Christian Chukwu come to mind. God bless Owolabi at 70, God bless our sporting legends!

Share

Please follow and like us: