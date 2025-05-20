Kudos, Knocks for Jamb Registrar Over UTME Errors

Share

…as institutions, groups differ over Oloyede’s action

It’s an attempt to sabotage S’East candidates – ASUU, group

Entire process needs more critical review to forestall reoccurrence –Dons

MIXED REACTION

Stakeholders are divided over JAMB Registrar’s public acceptance of responsibility for the technical errors and examination glitches that marred this year’s UTME. While some applauded him for his leadership quality, some dismissed his action with a wave of hand

Mixed-reactions and criticism have continued to trail the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar’s public apologies for the errors and glitches that marred the conduct and integrity of results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is as stakeholders called on JAMB to up its games so as to forestall future recurrence of what they described as national embarrassment that would further dampened the integrity of the examination.

But, following the stakeholders, especially candidates and parents’ outcry that trailed the “mass failure” of candidates, JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, had publicly taken responsibility for the technical errors that compromised the integrity of the results of the examination in 157 centres nationwide.

In the 2025 UTME results released by JAMB on May 9, the analysis showed that more than 78 per cent of candidates scored less than 200 points out of the 400 maximum obtainable points, a development that triggered uproar and intense criticism among Nigerians.

Meanwhile, since the results of UTME, the qualifying examination into universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education was released by JAMB, the nation’s education space has been awash with public condemnation of the entire exercise.

Registrar

Piqued by the development, the Registrar had last week, during a press conference in Abuja, organised to address the widespread complaints and outcry over the 2025 UTME results, however, admitted that the technical errors affected some candidates’ scores.

Oloyede, who was said to have broken down in tears, formally accepted responsibility for the errors, again assured stakeholders that JAMB would not compromise the integrity of the exam. The registrar lamented: “Today marks a moment we shall not soon forget; a day that should have been filled with celebration for what was, until recently, regarded as our most successful UTME exercise.

Regrettably, this joy has been overshadowed by an easily avoidable error by one or two persons. “Without equivocation, there has been a lot of hoopla since the results of 2025 UTME were released last Friday, 9th May 2025.

Despite the fact that JAMB is a responsive organisation, the unusual level of public concerns and loud complaints has prompted us to do an immediate audit or review of what happened, which we ordinarily would have done in June.

“I want to make it clear that our review and investigation reveal that there are grounds for the complaints about our 2025 UTME results and this press conference is convened with a view to unveiling the bitter truth of our findings openly and objectively.”

The alleged poor performance of candidates despite the unfolding events and updates still remains an unresolved matter

Oloyede explained that JAMB deployed its systems to the use of highprofile organisations within and outside Nigeria as part of the broader strategy of ensuring that everything works well when we need it to work.

He added that as part of preparations for this year’s conduct of the examination, “we upgraded our system from form based to the single item-based examination, the latter of which is the international standard now.”

The Registrar further explained: “We simulated this system, streamlined our Autobot and Autotest systems and still went ahead to develop our own JAMBTEST, a software innovated in-house by a small team led by our own staff, Dubem.

“We improved on the examination system, simulated everything end-toend before the examinations and we thought everything was perfect. All the layers, including using dummies, were deployed this year, but despite that an error happened. It is a classical manifestation of the axiom that man proposes but God disposes.

“Let me disclose part of how we operate in JAMB for the first time in public. Conscious of the fault-lines of Nigeria, we use two operational ‘vehicles’ to traverse Nigeria under the code names of KAD and LAG. “The KAD vehicle contains the Northern states, excluding Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Niger, Kogi and FCT but it includes the six South-South states.

The LAG vehicle, on the other hand, consists of Southern states, excluding the six South-South states, but it includes Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Niger, Kogi and FCT. These ‘vehicles’ are deployed to serve Nigerians as a whole, the South being part of the North and the North being part of the South.

So, there is no distinct North or South. “After the mock examinations this year, we reviewed our LAG (which includes South-West and South-East states as earlier indicated) and KAD examination engines.

We realised that in the LAG category, options to the items of our examinations were not shuffled. We insisted that the shuffling must be effected. “After this was done, we tested the update as usual and we were satisfied.

We, thereafter, still did what we call dummy, a simulation, a day before the examinations and everything seemed to be okay. In other words, we believed we were ready to deploy the items after some layers of testing the processes.

“However, on the second day of the examinations this year, which was Friday April 25, 2025, we discovered that there was some omission in the items within the LAG category. An update for correction and grading adjustment was instantly made and it was tested on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“The update was applied after 12 am on Tuesday morning and it was successful. That was why all the examinations from Tuesday till the end of UTME had no problem. To correct and re-upload the responses (the results) from LAG for the preTuesday glitch, the service providers concerned with LAG were deployed to effect the patch, but there were patch errors in some centre’s (servers) for the first three or four days in only two locations.

“In simple terms, while 65 centres (206,610 candidates) were affected in Lagos zone (comprising only Lagos state), 92 centres (173,387 candidates) were affected in Owerri zone, which includes the South-East states. “In clear terms, in the process of rectifying the issue, the technical personnel deployed by the Service Provider for LAG (Lagos and SouthEast zones) inadvertently failed to update some of the delivery servers. Regrettably, this oversight went undetected prior to the release of the results.”

As a result of the technic glitches, the results of 379,997 candidates were affected following the discovered discrepancies linked to faulty server updates in JAMB’s Lagos and SouthEast zones, which led to the failure to upload candidates’ responses during the first three days of the examination.

To address the nagging issue, JAMB announced the reschedule of the UTME for all affected candidates commencing on Friday, May 16 across 157 Computer-Based-Test Centres for the 379,997 candidates. Sadly, a 19-year-old female candidate, Timilehin Opesusi, a resident of Odogunyan, Ikorodu, in Lagos State, was said to have reportedly committed suicide in Lagos for allegedly scoring 190 marks.

Indications revealed that of the nearly two million candidates, who sat for the 2025 UTME, more than 78 per cent of the candidates scored below 200 out of 400 marks; while only 21.5 per cent scored 200 and above.

But, the trends of percentage pass of those who scored 200 marks in UTME in the last few years has been the same without the attendant technical glitches that marred that of this year.

The percentage of candidates that scored 200 marks in UTME in the last few years shows that highlighted the trends of the percentage of candidates that scored 200 marks in UTME in the last few years, stating that 66 per cent was recorded in in 2007; while in 2008 it was 63 per cent; 2010 (41 per cent); 2015 (30 per cent); 2019 (24 per cent); while it went down abysmally in the last five years to 12.85 per cent in 2021; 22.27 per cent in 2022 ; 23.39 per cent in 2023; 23.89 per centin 2024; and in 2025 it was 21.50 per cent, respectively.

Mixed reactions

However, kudos and knocks have continued to greet the Registrar’s action since last week when he publicly admitted full responsibility for the errors. While some lauded the JAMB Registrar and described his formal acknowledgement of the errors as a right and courageous step to be taken by a public officer of his calibre, some stakeholders however dismissed his action with a wave of the hand, and called for his sack.

Specifically, the academia, Prof Oloyede’s constituency, has given kudos and showered encomium on the Registrar for coming out boldly to admit the errors and to tender unreserved apologies on behalf of JAMB, and rescheduled the examination for the affected candidates at no additional cost.

They, however, viewed the Registrar’s decision to publicly own up to the errors committed by a unit or technical team of the Board and to take responsibility for such errors as a quality of good leaders or public officers, which is a rare attribute in the nation’s governance and public sector space.

Reacting to the development, the youth wing of apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has condemned JAMB and rejected the rescheduled examination for candidates from South-East, demanding instead that 300 marks should be awarded to the candidates.

The group, which described JAMB’s decision as unacceptable, said it was a disservice for JAMB to subject the candidates to “another round of mental torture, stress and risk” for a fault not of theirs. Speaking through its National President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide insisted that the arrangement was totally unacceptable. In the same vein, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) chapter, while reacting to the issue, alleged that the mass failure recorded in the 2025 UTME was a deliberate attempt to sabotage candidates from the South-East region.

The Chairman of ASUU-UNN, Oyibo Eze, while addressing journalists in Nsukka on Wednesday, last week, threatened to initiate a lawsuit against JAMB over the development, if it failed to review the process and make provision for restitution. Oyibo lamented that the massive failure, which mostly affected candidates from the South-East, was a deliberate attempt by JAMB to stop children from the zone from securing admission.

“The ASUU chairman found it unbelievable and unacceptable that no candidate, who sat for the exam at the University Secondary School, Nsukka, scored up to 200 marks in the UTME. “This school has superlative students who have excelled in academics both inside and outside the school; how come all of them scored less than 200 in the exam?” he said.

But, a don at Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Samuel Odewumi, who appraised the development differently, commended Professor Emeritus Oloyede for publicly taking full responsibility and his show of emotional admittance of the errors. “This is a sign of great leadership. The related point is that the technology that failed also makes it possible to determine the scope for correction. In the world of technology there is no perfection.

“Especially, where an organisation such as JAMB is making continuous reforms, I believe that necessary lessons have been learnt to forestall future occurrence,” he said. Odewumi, who insisted that there is the need for an education summit or declaration of state of emergency in the education sector, said given the problems in education, declaring a state of emergency is not necessary at this point in time.

Rather, the Professor of Transport and Planning explained that the problems had been well diagnosed and solutions proffered at several fora, but noted that seasoned scholars and other selected stakeholders should be pulled to a roundtable to develop a contemporary road map. Odewumi particularly raised concern that what is required is more of education retreat, and not summit or conference.

He described UTME as a selection examination not a certification examination, which serves the purpose of ranking for selection of candidates that are prima facie, qualifies to be admitted into the tertiary institution “But since the available space cannot accommodate all the successful applicants,” Odewumi stressed, adding that it is necessary for JAMB to address the technical errors that the Registrar apologised for.

Similarly, a retired Professor of African Literature and Poetry at the University of Ibadan (UI), Prof Ademola Dasylva, however, claimed that the alleged poor performance of candidates despite the unfolding events and updates still remains an unresolved matter. In fact, he insisted that JAMB Registrar’s action to publicly own up to the errors, and plans to reschedule the examination for affected candidates are totally unprecedented.

He stated: “It is an impressive responsive and responsible leadership style being demonstrated by the JAMB Registrar, Emeritus Professor Ishaq Oloyede. “His breaking down in tears at the press conference also showed his humanness and how touched he was by the trauma candidates and parents were made to pass through for the technical and human errors. “It shows a truly religious and God-fearing heart, which every Nigerian and, in particular, those in leadership positions should emulate.”

Dasylva, who described the errors as “fatal” following the death of a candidate who took her life because she couldn’t believe she scored that low; as well as some candidates also said to have been involved in a ghastly accident early that morning of the exams.

The retired don, who stated that the whole process needs a more critical review, added that the Registrar trusted so much in his technology and the team handling it and bought into their expertise, but unfortunately it all amounted to some technical and human errors.

On why the Registrar did not suspend the release of the results until all necessary analysis were concluded, Dasylva further stated: “May be, as at the time the results were released he thought the whole thing was foolproof. It was the reactions of end-users, candidates and parents who were sure of the performances of their wards that drew his attention to the possibility of the errors.

“Definitely, the Registrar wasn’t responsible for the fatal errors, but since the buck stops at his table, he swallowed the pride of his high position and took all the blame and the embarrassment, as a great team leader.” But, a source at the Federal College of Education Technical, Akoka, Lagos, described JAMB Registrar’s acceptance of responsibility for the technical errors as good development, but insisted that the number of CBT centres use for the exam is too low compared with the soaring figure of candidates that write UTME yearly.

Towards this end, the source, who did not want his name in print, said JAMB should be more alive and circumspect in its responsibilities by establishing more functional CBT centres of 1,000-capacity in each federal and state tertiary institutions across the country with adequate computer technologists and personnel.

“With more CBT centres the number of days used for writing the exam would not only reduce, but it will also give credibility to the examination,” the source stated.

The source also insisted that instead of using UTME to generate billions of naira yearly for the Federal Government, because JAMB is not an income generating organ, such funds should have been used to establish CBT centres across the federation. “They don’t think about legacy, but play politics with everything. Look at the girl that committed suicide as a result of low score due to JAMB errors,” the source lamented.

Institutions

Meanwhile, authorities of several tertiary institutions in their separate commendation have registered their solidarity, goodwill, and lauded the JAMB Registrar for what they described as “his quality leadership style and hallmark of integrity.” The management of LASU in a statement, titled: “UTME Setback:

Prof Oloyede remains a beacon of integrity; LASU stands with him at this time,” hailed him for his candid admission of technical failures that affected the examination and his decision to take full responsibility for the setback. According to the statement, these are precisely why Lagos State University expresses its unwavering support for Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello in the statement signed by the Deputy Registrar/Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi, recalled how the Registrar rather than deflecting blame at the press conference marked by courage and humility, took full responsibility and immediately ordered a retake examination for all affected candidates to restore confidence in the process.

“Lagos State University stands solidly with Prof Oloyede, affirming not only his courage and humility in this testing time, but also the depth of character cum integrity that has become the hallmarks on his glittering career as a public servant. “Indeed, his decision to subject the process to an internal technical review and admit shortcomings reflects his exceptional character and demonstrates a kind of leadership that is scarce in the Nigerian public space,” the statement added.

Also, in his official statement, the Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr Ibraheem Abdul, restated that the institution stands in solidarity with JAMB leadership amidst the 2025 UTME challenges.

He said: “As the Rector of YABATECH and a dedicated advocate for educational excellence in Nigeria, I extend my unwavering support to Prof Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar, JAMB and his entire team during this challenging period following the uproar concerning 2025 UTME. “Yaba College of Technology remains committed to supporting JAMB’s initiatives and reforms aimed at enhancing the integrity and efficiency of our examination processes.

“We stand in solidarity with Prof Oloyede; we are with him in the future he beholds for JAMB; we reaffirm our confidence in his visionary leadership and urge other leaders in the country to take a cue from his leadership style.”

Also, in a letter dated May 16, 2025, the Vice Chancellor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Prof Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, lauded the JAMB Registrar for what he described as “exceptional leadership” and “rare honesty in public service.”

He commended Prof Oloyede’s management of JAMB over the years, highlighting his public admission of technical challenges experienced during the last UTME as a hallmark of integrity and accountability.

According to him, Oloyede’s decision to take full responsibility for the examination glitches and his open remorse reflect an uncommon leadership character in Nigeria’s public sector.

