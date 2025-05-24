Kudos, Knocks As Tinubu Hits Halfway Mark: What Tinubu Must Do In Next 2 Years –Nigerians

Share

President Bola Tinubu will mark two years in office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2025. As the milestone approaches, public opinion remains sharply divided; while some commend his bold reforms, others criticise the impact of his policies on everyday Nigerians.

Tinubu’s administration has been marked by sweeping changes in economic, security, educational, and infrastructural policies.

His economic agenda, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange rates, has been widely described as bold and consequential.

These decisions, though controversial, have significantly boosted government revenue; reportedly increasing by over N9.1 trillion in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Major infrastructure projects are underway, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, alongside other developments in the power and oil and gas sectors.

The administration has also overseen an increase in daily oil production to 1.61 million barrels and secured over $500 million in Foreign Direct Investment.

In the social sector, the government launched a Student Loan Scheme, approving over N95.6 billion in funding, while N570 billion in livelihood support was distributed across all 36 states. Additionally, about 600,000 nano-businesses have benefitted from federal nano-grants. The administration also signed a new National Minimum Wage into law, increasing it to N70,000, and disbursed N1 billion each to large-scale manufacturers.

To cushion the impact of inflation and boost food security, the government suspended import tariffs and duties on rice, wheat, maize, sorghum, drugs, and other medical supplies for six months, while offering incentives to farmers to ramp up food production.

The NYSC allowance was also increased from N33,000 to N77,000, and Nigeria has successfully cleared its $1.61 billion debt to the IMF.

Despite these achievements, a significant portion of the population continues to struggle with rising costs and economic hardship.

The removal of fuel subsidies has led to a surge in transportation costs, stretching the budgets of ordinary Nigerians and increasing the overall cost of living. Prices of fuel-dependent goods and services have also soared.

Insecurity remains a pressing issue. Reports of killings and violent attacks persist in the North, Middle Belt, and other regions, leading many to question the administration’s effectiveness in addressing national security challenges.

As President Tinubu enters his third year in office, Nigerians are watching closely; some hopeful, others skeptical about what lies ahead for the nation.

Hardship, missed promises and a Nation on Edge – Rep Olajide

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency of Oyo state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, while commenting, took a swipe at President Bola Tinubu’s administration, describing its two year stewardship as a sobering reminder of what happens when lofty campaign promises are not backed by sound policy planning and inclusive leadership.

Assessing the performance index of Tinubu’s administration, the lawmaker, speaking through his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Tolu Mustapha said Nigerians had endured unprecedented hardship in the past 24 months under the watch of President Tinubu, noting that many homes are now daily confronted with survival, not even sustenance.

According to him, “President Tinubu inherited a difficult economy, no doubt. But the decisions taken in the early days of his administration have compounded the hardship of ordinary Nigerians. The abrupt removal of fuel subsidy without a workable palliative structure was ill advised. What we have now is skyrocketing inflation, food insecurity and an unending free fall of the naira.”

Olajide, while admitting that reforms require boldness, faulted what he described as the administration’s “elitist insensitivity,” arguing that policies should be tailored to reflect the realities of the masses. “This is not the ‘Renewed Hope’ Nigerians were promised,” he said.

Touching on national security, the federal lawmaker said that Nigerians have grown tired of recycled assurances from the presidency and service chiefs. “Two years on, we still have no clear national security framework. Bandits still rule some rural communities. Kidnapping has become an industry. The South-East remains volatile and terrorism continue to grow in strength in the North-East. Oyo State may seem relatively calm, but the entire country is still one spark away from coordinated unrest.”

He warned that if nothing urgent is done to restore citizens’ confidence in the state’s capacity to protect them, “the centre may no longer hold.”

It has been challenging –Afenifere

•It’s a colossal failure, Ondo State PDP

In its reaction, Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Social-Political group, said that the two years administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been challenging.

Also, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State described the two-year administration of President Tinubu’s administration as a colossal failure from all indices used to measure any government.

The spokesman of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi said that two years of Tinubu administration has been quite challenging, not just for the citizens of the country, but even for those at the helm of affairs. He, however, expressed optimism that the remaining years of the tenure as President would herald a better deal for Nigerians.

Ajayi said that the people and the business class would view the two years from the prism of what they feel daily.

According to him, areas that would be pointed at included the cost of living and insecurity that make daily living quite a challenge for the citizens, saying those in business would look at it from what they are going through in running their businesses now compared to what the situation used to be.

His words, “You could notice that the upsurge in that respect of insecurity became noticeable from the moment that the campaign for the 2027 Presidential election unofficially began a few months ago. The disclosure by Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday this week lent credence to this claim, just as the assertion by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, earlier on. Zulum had talked about internal collaborators, while Musa said that external forces are behind the upsurge of banditry in Nigeria.

“The governor pointedly stated that if politics were set aside, the insurgency would be completely defeated in Nigeria. “He sure knows what he is talking about! Those running the government, on the other hand, are also feeling some pinches in terms of the challenges they are facing in the business of governance.

“Ordinarily, some would counter this assertion that those in government are feeling some pinches. But they are. The pinches being referred to include the reality that dawned on them when they got into the saddle. What many of them encountered on the assumption of office was different from the notion of government they had before getting there.”

Ajayi said on assuming office, those in office were overwhelmed by what they came face to face with. But they could not retreat for a variety of reasons including self-serving.

He said that one major challenge they are also facing is that of sabotage as indicated by Zulum, who said terrorism remains intractable because of the collaboration with bandits by some politicians, some in the military, and some members of the communities.

Ajayi conceded that the removal of fuel subsidies and floating of the Naira certainly have a lot of impacts on the nation’s economy.

He said the removal of the fuel subsidy, among others, increased the revenue of state governments.

However, he said the increase in revenue is not being felt in the delivery of dividends of democracy by these state governments.

The Afenifere spokesman said he hopes that as President Tinubu’s administration begins its third year in office at the end of the month, things will brighten up as more efforts are expected to be made at tackling the challenges in the economy and security.

In his reaction, the Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP, Leye Igbagbo, said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not lived up to the expectations of the people.

Igbagbo said “I am personally disappointed because I had thought that as a man who claims to be a great democrat with supposedly intimidating democratic credentials, I thought he meant business when he ascended into the presidency.

“The eye does not see itself but by the reflection of other objects. Scoring oneself high is laughable and mischievous. It is what the public says about his administration that is correct and should be worked upon.

“The security situation has gone worse extending to a state like Ondo State, which relatively enjoyed peace and tranquility hitherto.

Corruption is on the higher side with no clear plan by the government to arrest the ridiculous trend.

“We are yet to see what comes out of those who were caught in the web of corruption in the early life of this administration. The story has been if you want your sins to be forgiven, seek conversion in APC and you will become saints.

“Whatever mark he may score his administration in the area of the economy, it has not translated into the increased purchasing power of the citizens. The food prices are still very high. And it will be higher due to the activities of kidnappers and bandits

Financial experts, analysts speak

Experts, analysts on economy contacted by Saturday Telegraph for the assessment of President Bola Tinubu two year midterm score described it as a mix of successes and failure.

They said that the administration failed woefully in the area of poverty and insecurity as all her efforts in two critical directions amounted to a drop of water in the ocean. However, they reckoned the administration’s take off point was very challenging though.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo a finance expert, said that the administration has been able to bring stability to the economy.

“The administration of President Tinubu started on a very challenging note with the removal of fuel subsidy and exchange rates deregulation. However, over the past two years, he has been able to stabilise the economy through well thought-out policies through the MDAs, especially the CBN which has strengthened the Naira and increased the foreign reserves with diaspora remittance increasing over the past 12 months.

“The subsidy removal and exchange rates deregulation increased government revenues and the share of FAAC for the three tiers of government aimed at improving infrastructural developments from Federal to State level. The Federal government also successfully negotiated a minimum wage increase with organized labour.

“The federal government, under President Tinubu, has reorganised the petroleum sector with improvement in fuel supply and stable fuel price. The administration has completed the establishment of six regional development commissions with their establishment act passed by the National Assembly.

“The government also embarked on massive infrastructural development in several areas and road infrastructure with legacy projects like the Lagos – Calabar coastal road to connect nine southern states, which will definitely improve commerce in the southern corridor.

“The Naira crude sales to refineries in Nigeria with Dangote refinery leading the charge is also a major achievement and the recent policy banning importation of goods that can be produced in Nigeria will further strengthen the manufacturing sector.

“There are several other policies undergoing implementation that will start yielding results in the next few months.

However, political economist, Dr. Aliyu Ilias differs. He said that hope and aspirations, which Nigerians invested in the administration before it came on board, largely remain unmet.

“First, poverty deepened more during this era. People’s purchasing power has decreased. The decrease in purchasing power is largely responsible for the escalation in poverty. Secondly, it’s violation of human rights. We observed situations, where it became pretty difficult for human rights activists to complain.

“Press freedom was curtailed and there is a renewed spike in insurgency and insecurity across all scales,” he said.

But Dr.Aliyu commended the government for increasing the salaries of civil servants with the approval of the new minimum wage, saying that the removal of fuel subsidy increased the allocation to the state government.

“Tinubu has increased workers’ salary, though it doesn’t have value. We have also seen him giving more money to the states. Another achievement is raking in more money through taxes and removal of fuel subsidy,” he said.

It’s difficult assessing Tinubu’s administration-, Bayelsa State PDP Publicity Secretary

Ebiye Ogoli said in his comments that he won’t be able to assess President Bola Tinubu on macro level, which he said is in terms of his performance in Nigeria generally, but that if it has to do with his relationship with Bayelsa State, he has much to say.

Ogoli stated that the mantra of prosperity government is that they don’t look at those who are outside the party as rivals or enemies.

“Our governor looks at everything from the point of engagement. If the opposition is engaging with us or may be the ruling party is trying to engage with us, we count them as partners.

“So to that extent, Bayelsa State, under the President Bola Tinubu has been partnering with us on issues concerning critical developments of our state.

“With that kind of approach, we look at him as a partner. We are not going to look at him as a member of another political party or party that is against us as a people.”

Govt needs to work the talk on security, says Ejiofor

A former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Mike Ejiofor, while reviewing the mid-term score card of the present administration, said that insecurity was under check at the onset of this administration.

He, however, noted that the situation suddenly changed when Boko Haram and bandits fought back to gain control.

The security expert expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation in the country, describing it as a crisis shrouded in mystery and worsened by conflicting narratives and the government inaction.

Ejiofor further said that while Nigeria is not suffering from shortage of intelligence to tackle insecurity, there is no clear information on how to deal with the festering problem.

He expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation in the country, describing it as a crisis shrouded in mystery.

He said: “Some of these challenges were under little control when this government came on board but somewhere along the line, the thing started escalating again and there were so many challenges.

“We thought we had won the fight with Boko Haram, but it resurfaced again; though we don’t have ISWAP anymore.

“There is no issue with the Kaduna Railway line and somehow the government has tried but they need to do more, especially in this second half of its administration.

“I want to see the government not just making bogus budgets but ensuring it works.

“Intelligence plays a major role in this fight against insurgency. And you know that the state security service itself has been charged with provision of intelligence to other security agencies.

“We need the confidence of the people to make sure the fight against insecurity is won.

“More importantly, we need to go for modern advanced technology, particularly in this second stanza if we must win the war against terror.”

The administration is yet to impress me -Enugu Labour Party Chairman

The Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State, Barr Casmir Agbo, said in his comments that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is yet to impress him, especially with regards to escalating insecurity, economic hardship and poor roads infrastructure in the country.

Agbo, who spoke in an interview in Enugu, lamented that businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are finding it difficult to remain afloat as there is no ease of doing business any longer.

He said, “From the perspective of Labour Party (LP), as a political party, we are following cautiously because all we hear is radio announcements; we have not been able to go round and see what President Tinubu is doing, but so far there is this hardship in the country, the hardship is enormous and all you hear is that things will get better, when shall it get better?

“You cannot travel freely in Nigeria because of fear of being kidnapped by some bandits and criminals. So on security, I will score the government at the federal level low because we are not safe and to fly is another big problem, the money is not there.”

The Labour Party chairman also scored the federal government low on roads infrastructure, saying that the situation is worse in the South East.

However, a chieftain of the APC, Dr. George Agbakahi, stated that President Tinubu has accomplished several socio-economic milestones within the period under review that will even earn him a second term in office.

Dr. Agbakahi, who is the South East leader of Tinubu Support Organization and a member of the 2023 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Media and Publicity Directorate, pointed at the gradual decline in inflation figures, increase in public revenue, and increase in foreign reserves of the nation among other successes as the reasons for his optimism.

Agbakahi said in an interview; “I believe the two years of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in office have been marked by a lot of successes. I’m quite aware that you listened to the news the other day, when it was reported that inflation in Nigeria has declined to 23.7 percent.

“It’s also on record that the public revenue generally increased by 4.5 percent of the GDP in 2024. This was really described by the World Bank as a remarkable feat. And all these accomplishments came as a result of the extrication of the fuel subsidy as well as the unification of the exchange rate.

“The President has done a whole lot, when President Tinubu came in, I think some time in 2022 or early part of 2023, we were servicing debt in this country with 97 percent of our revenue, but currently, as we speak, we only service debt with about 68 percent of the revenue.

“Our national debt has come down considerably from 108 billion dollars to about 94 billion and just recently, the administration was able to pay off IMF COVID debt of about 3.5 billion dollars. I think a whole lot is happening. We have recorded a trade surplus of 14.31 billion in this 2025.”

He has done well -Nasarawa APC chieftain, Namdas

A chieftain of in Adamawa State, a former spokesman of the House of Representatives, and a former chairman, committee on army, now North East Representative on the board of NDDC, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is work in progress and that he has done well in the last two years.

Namdas stressed that President Tinubu has taken difficult, but inevitable decisions, which he said would benefit the nation greatly in the years to come.

“He has shown that he’s a transformational leader, a man who came to the office prepared and has the capacity to rejig the nation. He is a leader, who leads from the front and takes responsibility. Nigeria now has a positive image internationally. Foreign investors are coming in and the prospects look attractive.

“I applaud Mr. President’s reforms in the petroleum and banking sectors, in health, education, science and technology, name it. No doubt things are tough, but this is a necessary phase Nigeria has to pass through for the economy to be repositioned.

“The removal of petroleum subsidy was long overdue and we were just delaying the evil day. But you can see that gradually, the difficult days have begun to wind down. The price of fuel is going down and I believe before long, Nigerians will appreciate the reforms in the sector,” he said.

He added that he is particularly impressed with the synergy between the President and his vice, Senator Kashim Shettima as he said that they are working closely and seamlessly to turn around the nation’s fortunes.

President has brought equity into governance -Delta State APC chieftain, Ossai

A stalwart of the APC in Delta State and a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, said that one of the major achievements of the administration of President Bola Tinubu is the equity it has brought into governance.

Ossai stated that every region has its own commission, saying that this has given every Nigerian a sense of belonging, and that it shows inclusiveness.

“President Tinubu has shown strong signs of positivity. His policies are gradually beginning to work. When you start a policy, it needs time to mature. So, Tinubu’s policies may not be moving at the expected, speed but there’s visible progress.

“On the education sector, NELFUND is doing very well. Indigent students have started accessing loans and this has reduced the strain of university education to most parents and students.

“The government is also doing well in infrastructure; roads are being built and rehabilitated. You can see the Lagos- Calabar Super High way. The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike is doing very well in this area. He has done eight flyovers and roads are being opened up in the FCT. Security in the FCT has also improved tremendously.

“In Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo is also doing great. Just as the Interior Minister, Olubunmi Ojo is doing wonderfully well, and ensuring a seamless passport process and giving Nigerians in Diaspora cause to smile,” he said.

Tinubu’s Administration Is Low On Education- ASUU

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof. Chris Piwuna scored the President Bola Tinubu’s administration low on education, as he stated that the current administration has not done well in the sector.

According to him, the current administration is obsessed with the student loan scheme being driven by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), to the detriment of other critical segments of the sector begging for attention.

He said: “We just have not fought them over their lack of performance because if we had taken them on in the last two years, you would have seen the difference.

“All they talk about now is NELFUND, everything is NELFUND, So, for the Tinubu government, NELFUND is education and we think that it is much more than that, It is broader than that.

“There are governance issues in our universities, there are issues of funding, there are issues regarding our autonomy that they have not addressed and all these things improve the research base of our universities if all these things are in place.

“Research is still where it is, how are they going to say they’ve succeeded? Is it that they have reached more people through education, certainly not. NELFUND has not provided us with evidence that because of the fund tmore students now going to the university. That hasn’t happened.

“So to us, the apparent success that they have is because we have not pushed them. We have not taken any action against their inaction. So now they have one year left.”

Piwuna, who challenged the Tinubu administration to deliver on the promises they’ve made to Nigerians and education, assured that ASUU was ready and willing to partner with the government in revamping the education sector.

According to him, the remaining two years are more than enough to change the narrative in the sector for good.

“They can make an impact in the next two years and we’re ready to help them do that. We’re ready to work with them to do that if they are willing to work with us, and if they listen to us you can be sure that they will have something to show at the end of the year. It will be beyond NELFUND.”

Senators speak

While some senators outrightly concluded that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has aggravated the sufferings of Nigerians in the last two years, others gave him a pat on the back for what they considered as his impressive and impactful governance within the period under review.

In an interview with Saturday Telegraph, Senator Mustapha Khabeeb, representing Jigawa South-West on the platform of the PDP, lamented that there was nothing good that has happened to Nigerians in the last two years of President Tinubu.

He accused the President of imposing instantaneous hardship on the citizenry, while he was still on the podium on the day of his inauguration as President.

He accused those who defected from the opposition parties to the ruling party of living in hypocrisy, noting however, that their defections would not guarantee their victory in future elections.

His words: “Well, I will give you my own perspective. The day Tinubu was sworn in, he didn’t come down from the podium before he imposed hardship Nigerians. He devalued the naira and he increased the cost of petroleum products. Life is becoming more difficult by the day for Nigerians.

“In the area of security, Boko Haram is coming back, banditry is spreading; it was centred in some areas before Tinubu came to power, but now it is spreading all over the country. It was in the North-west, it was in the North-east, but now it is spreading to the North-central. So, what is the big deal. It is spreading and it will soon get to the South.”

However, Senator Emmanuel Udende, representing Benue North East Senatorial on the platform of the APC, commended the President, saying that he has done well in the last two years that he steered the ship of the country.

He said: “I will say that President Tinubu has done well. He took over very a state that was almost comatose by the time he came. He had the courage to remove fuel subsidy. Though we have suffered untold hardship, it was courageous enough for him. He saved Nigeria from collapse. Inflation skyrocketed, and you see that it is now coming down. Even prices of foodstuffs have come down drastically. He has done well in that area too.

“In the area of security, he also has done well, it was very terrible before. We heard of bombing in Abuja in the past, but it is no longer happening. On the economy generally, I think he is not doing bad. I will give him a pass mark. I still believe that in the next two years he will double his efforts in terms of the economic and tje security challenges that we are having.

Share