Kudos as FEYRep, Int’l Bodies Distribute Solar Lamps to A’Ibom Students

Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Path-initiative (FEYReP), a humanitarian organisation founded by the wife of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Dr (Mrs) Martha Emmanuel, has been commended for once again partnering with other international organisations to bring succour to students in the states.

1, 000 lamps to students

FEYReP through the support of Global Green Sponsors KuCoin, Global CSR Foundation and Griffin Consulting and Smiling Simon Greenbuild Foundation, the initiator of Light up Africa, through the lens of children distributed1, 000 solar lamps to school children across the rural areas in the state recently. The wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Pa- tience Umo Eno, who was a special guest at the event held at FEYReP Hall, Uyo, the state capital, applauded FEYReP and the Founder, Emmanuel, for supporting education in the state and South-south region of Nigeria. Lamenting the negative effect of poor access to electricity by many Nigerians, which she said has hindered progress and growth in the country, the First Lady expressed optimism that the Light Up Africa project will go a long way in addressing the challenge.

Encomiums

“Unfortunately, millions of people in Africa, Nigeria and the South-South region, still live without reliable access to electricity, and this has hindered their potential for growth and prosperity. “This is why I must commend FEYReP for taking on this project, which focuses on the wide- spread distribution of 2, 500 solar lamps to students of public secondary schools in rural communities of South South Nigeria, a development that will light up the reading corners of the beneficiaries and encourage them to read and study hard towards achieving academic excellence, inspire them to dream big as well as curb vices amongst the youth in the rural communities and Nigeria at large.’’

Support for FEYRep’s

The First Lady indicated her readiness to support the project targeted at supporting Akwa Ibom students in the rural areas of the state, by working with FEYRep to ensure that the solar lamps distributed to all the students of public secondary schools. This is coming on the heels of her expressing thanks and appreciation to the former First Lady, Mrs Emmanuel, who is the progenitor of FEYReP, for her ingenuity and passion in creating a change agent in the country and the continent of Africa, through her NGO.

Reason behind project

Speaking earlier, Mrs Emmanuel, explained that partnership for the One African Child Solar Lamp Initiative was secured to encourage indigent students of public schools in disadvantaged rural communities without reliable access to electricity to succeed in their educational pursuits. She said the project was undertaken by FEYRep to empower and encourage Akwa Ibom children to study with ease and support measures to provide clean energy in the fight against climate change, while also expressing appreciation to her partners for choosing FEYReP for the distribution of solar lamps for 100 students in 25 selected schools.

According to her: “Today we take a giant step to bridge that gap through the distribution of solar lamps to school children in rural communities to aid their night studies and educational achievements. She lauded the partners; Global Green Sponsors KuCoin, Global CSR Foundation and Grif- fin Consulting, for collaborating with Smiling Simon Greenbuild Foundation, the initiator of Light up Africa through the lens of Children, in taking delivery of 2, 500 solar lamps from Total Energies, for distribution to school children across the rural areas in the South South region.

She expressed gratitude to the sponsors for choosing FEYReP as their preferred partner for South South region of Nigeria, promising that her organisation will ensure that the solar lamps get to every household in the rural areas of the region where public power is not available. “If KuCoin Global, which is based in China is thinking about the welfare and wellbeing of the African children, then those of us here must strive to make our own contributions.

FEYReP is striving to touch more lives because government alone cannot do everything,’’ said the former First Lady. She charged the students to use the equipment judiciously this is as she advised them to only expose it to sunlight to get it energised for use, adding that her organisation is working harder to attract more life touching projects to the region.

Light Up Africa

While on her part, the Co-ordinator of Light Up Africa, Chief Dr. Anita Nana Okuribido, highlighted that the initiative is aimed to address the challenges of dearth of public power supply by ensuring that each African child in the rural poor communities has access to at least one solar reading light for studies at night. According to the Coordinator: “Hundreds of thousands of African children especially in the rural poor communities have no access to affordable clean electricity and once it is dusk for studies they mostly rely on kerosene lamps and candles, both of which pose respiratory health risks, carbon emission, and environmental pollution and in some cases fire outbreak from poisonous gases”.

Okuribido added, “The benefits include to promote climate change and resilience in children through the use of green devices and conduct life skills opportunities to build green character and empower children to mitigate climate change.’’ She further disclosed that the initiative will promote coordination platform for rural children, which will harness the intrinsic green value addition to their coexistence in the ecosystem, stressing that the creation of a community of sun energy friendly products usage for African children while catching them young will be of great value to the continent.

Highpoint of the event was the distribution of the solar lamps to hundreds of school children drawn from Cornelly Cornelia College, Afaha Oku, Apostolic Secondary School, Ikot Okposin, and Itam Secondary School, Itu, all in Akwa Ibom State.

Beneficiaries express appreciation

Students of the schools in their messages of appreciation expressed their deepest gratitude to the former Akwa Ibom First Lady for her benevolence and also to the international sponsors for their love for humanity. The event also featured the inauguration of a 13-member Women In Renewable Energy Association (WIRE-A), South South Region, by the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, with goodwill messages received from development partners and government functionaries during the launch.

Background

Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path-initiative (FEYReP) is a non-governmental, not for profit organization based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. Established in 2015, the organisation was set up with the aim of creating a robust economic empowerment pathway for women, girls and support widowed families through a well-defined economic empowerment frame- work that is target specific and sustainable. In addition, FEYRep provides integrated support for female victims and survivors of various forms of Sexual and Gender Based violence including survivors of trafficking, especially female returnees trafficked for sex and related abuses.

Furthermore, FEYReP pursues a systematic and dynamic structure, allowing her to work with women, adolescent girls and children by: Promoting community advocacy as tool for social re-orientation; Promoting SGBV prevention, response and intervention activities; Promoting integrated and inclusive support for survivor – TIPs (trafficking in Persons, through coordinated and managed shelter services; Promoting digital education and utilization for marginalised and under-served populations, especially PWDs; Collaborating with relevant stakeholders in the area of drugs prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and community reintegration of survivors; Providing support for improved social interventions data collection and management; with failing family structures, especially the grip on traditional systems such as FGM, early/ forced marriage and other deprivations of the girl child, FEYReP believes that a coordinated mechanism that brings every stakeholder onboard is the way to go.

The organization has over the years partnered such bodies as: UNFPA, a collaboration that saw the setting up of the FEYReP – UNFPA SGBV. Response and Prevention Centre – serving also as a transit facility: Heartland Alliance, partnering for the provision of comprehensive medical services and clinical counseling for SGBV survivors and TIPs; Vitamin Angels, partnering for the provision of vitamin A, Abendazoleand- MMS supplementation for chil- dren and maternal counseling for expectant and nursing mothers.

AKISAN – USA, partnering for the provision of ante natal and post natal services; USAID, partnering for the domestication of the VAPP Law, Gender policy and the dialectical translation of same; CPN, partnering to provide integrated child protection and child safeguarding services, to-ards ending all forms of child related Abuses; AKSG, partnering to promote sustainable economic empowerment intervention for women and girls, especially survivors of all forms of SGBV; NAPTIP, collaborating for the effective provision of care and support to TIPs (trafficking in persons) in the state owned and NAPTIP operated shelters; HALLOWED Hands Initiative, partnering for effective data management across interconnected programmes and: NDLEA, partnering to improve services in the areas of Drug abuse prevention, treatment and reintegration – including the setting up of a 50 capacity, treatment and rehabilitation facility in Uyo. FEYRep operational office is located Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, Akwa Ibom.