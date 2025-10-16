Kudos As FCC Under Omidiran Sets To Restore Fairness, Balance And Nat’l Unity

From dormancy to destiny, the Renewed Hope Agenda finds its moral compass in fairness, inclusion, and credible leadership under Hon Ayo Hulayat Omidiran.

When President Bola Tinubu appointed Hon Ayo Hulayat Omidiran as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), it was more than a change in leadership — it was the rebirth of an institution long yearning for rediscovery.

The appointment represents a national recalibration, a deliberate effort to restore fairness, inclusion, and justice to the very architecture of Nigeria’s governance. For years, the FCC wrestled with bureaucratic inertia and dwindling public trust.

It existed in structure but struggled in spirit. Nigerians watched with delight Tuesday October 14 as the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio read a letter from President Bola Tinubu requesting the Senate to confirm Omidiran and 38 other commissioners. The needed confirmation serves as part of statutory requirements of the commission.

With Omidiran’s pragmatic, purpose-driven leadership — and guided by President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda — the Commission will once again find its voice and vision. With service driven 37 Commissioners drawn from every state and the FCT, the FCC will no longer be a dormant establishment; it will become a living conscience of equity, balance, and opportunity — a true reflection of Nigeria’s diversity and promise.

The woman redefining federal character

Hon. Ayo Hulayat Omidiran stands at the intersection of integrity, intelligence, and inclusivity — a rare blend of competence and compassion.

Twice elected to the House of Representatives (2011–2019), she earned national acclaim for her people-centered approach: delivering potable water, quality health- care, scholar- ships, and empowerment programs that restored dignity to countless families.

Her politics is not one of noise, but of nurture; not of entitlement, but of empathy. Guided by the enduring principles of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Omidiran sees leadership as a moral obligation — “to feel the people’s pain and respond with purpose.”

Her story extends beyond politics. She made history as the first Nigerian woman to serve on the FIFA Women’s World Cup Organizing Committee, and as founder of Omidiran Babes FC, she built a generation of women who rose from obscurity to global recognition through sports. That same spirit of mentorship, teamwork, and excellence now defines her stewardship of the FCC.

Omidiran will lead not as a ruler, but as a reformer — building a team bound by trust, discipline, and shared vi- sion. Under her watch, the FCC will no longer be an idle bureaucracy but a coalition of conscience — a collective mindset committed to making equity not an exception, but a standard.

Renewed Hope In Action: Omidiran’s blueprint for equity

Under Omidiran’s visionary direction, the FCC is expected to transform into a model of transparency, digital efficiency, and moral accountability.

With her commissioners she will introduce systems that prioritize merit, inclusion, and measurable impact, making the Commission a true guardian of justice in public service distribution. Her guiding philosophy is clear and compelling: “Fairness is not favoritism; it is balance.”

Every appointment, employment, and resource allocation must reflect both Nigeria’s federal diversity and her meritocratic spirit.

In Omidiran’s FCC, representation will not be about tokenism — it is about trust. And every decision carries the weight of national responsibility. This is the living embodiment of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda — a Nigeria rebuilt on fairness, inclusion, and credible leaders.

The team that mirrors Nigeria’s unity in diversity

Behind Omidiran stands a remarkable assembly of leaders — 37 Commissioners, each bringing integrity, intellect, and innovation from their respective states.

Dr Allwell , is a Public Affairs Analyst and Promoter of good governance in Nigeria