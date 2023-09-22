Kudos, Apprehension Trail Soludo’s Free Education In Anambra

Twenty-four hours after Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State declared Free Education for public schools from nursery to JSS 3, there have been kudos and apprehensions across the state.

Former Commissioner for Information in the state, Bar Jeo Martins Uzodike described Soludo’s declaration as a step in the right direction, adding that in view of the harsh economic situation in the country, such moves would go a long way in mitigating the problems of parents.

“You see as citizens we praise government when it does well and we criticize government when it goes wrong and this one that the governor has done is highly welcomed and we commend him for that”

“With the hash economic situation in the country governments should see it as an obligation to mitigate the challenges of the masses and thus would also go a long way to encourage our children to go to school because some young men and women are out of school due to lack of finance ”

However, there is growing apprehension among to owners of Private and Mission Schools as they fear the withdrawal of school children from those schools.

Before Soludo’s declaration of Free Education most Private and Mission Schools have been accused of charging exorbitant tuition fees and other charges a development that has been described as a rip-off on the parents.

One of the Private School owners who spoke to reporters noted that it is going to be a great challenge to them but was quick to add that the Private School owners would find a way of salvaging the situation.

“Yes it is worrisome because most parents may wish to withdraw their children from school and go to private schools”

“You don’t blame us about that because to run a private school is not easy and we have been managing to remain afloat despite the economic situation in the country,” he said.

A Catholic Priest who would not want his name on print told Saturday Telegraph that with what the governor has done the Mission Schools would have to adjust to the challenges of the Free Education and figure out what to do and the handing over of Mission Schools to the Churches is becoming regrettable.