Kudirat Ogunro: Not even acting can stop me from selling herbs

When it comes to beauty and brains, Kudirat Ogunro better known as ‘Kudi Alagbo’ is one of such fast-rising actresses in the industry whose acting ability is quite commendable. The mother of one aside acting is a proud herbs seller. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about her struggles, journey thus far and why people should not shy away from using herbs.

You finally got to present your mother, the house of her dream; how does that make you feel?

I am super proud of myself that I was able to complete the project and put that befitting smile on my mother’s face. Her dream was to have a house of her own and I am glad I was able to make that happen while she is still alive, I think that is one of the greatest gifts of motherhood as she is reaping the fruit of her labour.

In one of your past video interviews, you mentioned how strict your mother is and how you never maintained a cordial relationship?

Yes, that is true but all they did to us in the past, I want to believe those beatings, shouting and all that, were just to make us who we are today. My mother did not take it easy with me when I got pregnant at an early age but in all ‘Iya Alagbo’ like we used to call her is a sweet mother and that is why I went all out to build her dream home for her.

A lot of people are curious to know if selling of herbs have taken you away from acting?

Nothing of such, they are do two different businesses. Whenever I’m not jumping from one location to another, I’m probably home cutting herbs. I have learned to manage both and that is the more reason you see that I do more of my herbs selling online. To be sincere, I find joy cutting herbs because I did not just venture into by mistake, it is inborn.

How did you get into herbs?

I was born and brought up in an ‘agbo’ lineage. It is a family thing, we all know a lot about herbs and roots; my maternal grandparents all sold herbs. All my sisters also sell herbs and my mother too. I have been selling since I was little, but my love for acting took me away from the business for a while, but I went back during the COVID-19 pandemic. Let me explain everything one after the other. Don’t forget I did hairdressing when I was in secondary school, I got pregnant, people kept giving me this funny look on the street, wondering why I got pregnant while still in school and normally, the crowd at the herb shop is usually much and they all keep giving me an unusual look, it was becoming very embarrassing for me. That was how I stopped going to the herb shop. After I had my baby, the first shop I went to work as a trained hairstylist was Aunty Iyabo Ojo’s shop and that was how my journey into the movie industry started. Then during the pandemic, I detest being idle, I am a hardworking person, I like working and I hate being a liability to anybody, so I decided to do something useful with my time. I have an Instagram account for selling wigs, so I changed the name to Kudi Alagbo. My mother also encouraged me, she was like people that don’t even know much about herbs are selling it, talk more of me that has vast knowledge about it, I know a lot about roots and herbs. That was how I took my phone, did a video about the unveiling of the herbs business; immediately people started ordering and paying for herbs and that encouraged me a lot. And that was how the herb business started, and we are not doing bad at all in terms of sales.

How have you been juggling business, acting, and motherhood?

It has not been easy because acting takes a lot of time. I love money a lot and that is why I work so hard to make my money. So far, I have produced 3 movies, She Boy, Okan Dudu and Abomination. I equally just launched my YouTube channel where I’ll be releasing mini projects, vlogs, educating people about herbs among others.

The business of herbs is wide; what aspects of it are you focused on?

I actually don’t sell one particular product; I treat different ailments for people and before doing that, I ask questions in regards to the sickness or ailment before prescribing herbs to clients. I don’t soak herbs; I sell roots and leaves to patients. Don’t forget that we, trained herb sellers, don’t just sell herbs for selling sake. If you consult me, I need to see the results of the tests you had done to be able to know the ideal herbs to give to cure that particular sickness. I also check, if the patient has been taking drugs prescribed by the doctor, he or she will need to finish using that first, because we can’t mix the two together. We treat arthritis, typhoid, malaria, diabetes and a lot of other sicknesses that are not even common.

What’s your bestselling herb?

They are mostly sex enhancement herbs for male with weak or no erection, and ladies with low or no libido. We have the best products that will fast track you into action.

A lot of people run away from using herbs, why do you think this is so?

I see no reason why people should shy away from using herbs; if you look at some drugs, they contain herbs component and what does that imply; that both herbs and drugs work hand in hand. As an herb practitioner, I usually advice my clients to finish a process before jumping on another. Just like drugs, a doctor will prescribe a week or two usage before visible result can be noticed; the same applies to herbs use; I will be lying if I say when you take herbs today, you will see result that same day.

Again, a lot of people shy away from herbs because they feel they’re bitter and also may be they had patronised a fake herb seller previously.

How have you been coping as a single mum and what advice do you have for single mothers out there?

It has not been easy. If I say it’s been easy, I am a big liar. If I begin to reflect on my life journey right now, I will be so teary. Is it when my baby was just a few weeks old and I would strap her on my back and hawk ewedu (vegetables) or when I was a dish washer in one amala joint in Yaba, in order to have two meals per day? Or is it when my mother sent me out of the house with my daughter and I had to put up with my friends, who were seven already in a small room? But I thank God for His strength and how I have been able to pull through with hard work and determination.

To every single mother out there, it’s not the end of the world, If I can survive then you can too. I have learned to look past my pain and look forward to a promising future. My daughter is in the university at the moment doing well, I am proud we have a shelter over our head. Not being married does not belittle me, I am who I am.

Does she wish to become an actress like you someday?

No, she doesn’t like acting at all. But she is very hardworking like me and takes good care of me. At times if I tell her to follow me to locations, she bluntly turns me down. She is a creative person and she help me out in coordinating most of those beautiful content of mine people love on social media. She is indeed my creative power house.

