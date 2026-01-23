Kudirat Abiola’s Murder: S’Court Dismisses Major Al-Mustapha’s Trial

The Supreme Court has dismissed the trial of Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), the former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha in the murder of late politician, Alhaja Kudirat Abiola.

Kudirat was the wife of the late businessman cum politician, Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election that was annulled by former President Ibrahim Babangida.

Mrs Abiola was, however, murdered in Lagos in the nationwide crisis that followed the annulment and in the course of her persistent struggle to get the annulment reversed by the military.

The trial of Al-Mustapha in the murder charge brought against him by the Lagos State government was, however, laid to rest yesterday by a five-man panel of Justices of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Uwani Aba-Aji. At the proceedings where the Lagos State was slated to re-open the trial, no legal representation was made while no process was filed since 2014 when an order to re-open the case was granted in its favour.

When the matter was called, Paul Daudu (SAN) stood for Al-Mustapha and informed the Justices that Lagos State has not taken any step to implement the order granted it in 2014 to re-open the trial. He said that not even a notice of appeal was filed by Lagos as the appellant to demonstrate its seriousness to prosecute the trial. The senior lawyer informed the Apex Court that in 2014 when the order to re-open the trial was granted, Lagos was issued a 30-day ultimatum to file its notice of appeal. Daudu explained that more than nine years later, nothing was done to comply with the order.

In a brief ruling, the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision agreed that Lagos State has lost interest in the matter and consequently abandoned it. The acting CJN had said that by the decision of the apex court, the time for Lagos to appeal against the findings of the Court of Appeal on the high profile murder case has been extended from July 12, 2013 when the Court of Appeal judgment was delivered till January 7, 2014.

By the granted permission in 2014, the coast became cleared for the Lagos to challenge the not guilty verdict granted in favour of the military officer by the Court of Appeal in 2013 In the then move to re-open the case, the Lagos State government had sought to file a notice of appeal out of the time at the Supreme Court asking for the permission of the court to allow it to challenge the Appeal Court findings of Justices Amina Adamu Augie, Rita Nosakhare Pemu and Fatimo Omoro Akinbami on ground of mis-carriage of Justice in the matter.

The state had in the application prayed the apex court to allow it to exercise its constitutional right to test the validity and correctness of the decision of the Appeal Court.

It claimed that it wanted to raise its ground of appeal on arguable legal and factual issues, especially the question of whether there is any direct or circumstantial evidence establishing the guilt passed on Al-Mustapha in the murder case. It had justified its lateness in filing the appeal on the ground that it set up two legal teams to review the circumstances of the case and the verdict of the Court of Appeal.

The government said that it took a long time for the two legal teams to present their findings and recommended that an appeal case can be filed and sustained. The Lagos State Government said that it will ask the Supreme Court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal which on July 12, 2013 discharged and acquitted Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, in the murder case of late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola.

In place of the Appeal Court decision, the state government said that it will plead with the apex court to uphold and restore the death sentence by hanging placed on the former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the former dictator and late Head of State, General Sani Abacha by a Lagos High Court on January 30, 2012. Al-Mustapha, Mohammed Abacha and one Lateef Shofolahan were arraigned before a Lagos high court on two-count criminal charge of conspiracy to commit murder and the murder of the late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola on June 4, 1996 in Lagos State.

In the judgment of the high court delivered on January 30, 2012 by Justice Moji Dada, the accused persons were found culpable as charged and sentenced to death by hanging. However at the Court of Appeal approached by AlMustapha on April 27, 2012 for the review of the trial and the conviction, the 3-member appellate court Justices in a unanimous judgment of July 12, 2013 voided the decision of the high court, set it aside and discharged and acquitted the accused on the ground that the evidence against them was not strong enough to warrant the death sentence.