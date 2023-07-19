Kuda hits 6m customer sign-up milestone

Leading money app, Kuda has passed the six-million customer milestone in Nigeria, extending its corporate mandate of making financial services more accessible, affordable, to all Africans, according to a press release. Announcing the landmark achievement in a statement, Group CEO/Founder, Kuda Technologies Limited, Babs Ogundeyi, expressed excitement over the achievement, describing it as part of the unrelenting commitment and resilience of the Kuda team to build sustainable and innovative solutions that enable Africans to enjoy affordable and quality financial services at all times.

“Kuda Microfinance Bank has grown from a digitallyleveraged financial solutions start-up to an industry leader, and the announcement of our six-million customer mark was significant, coming just under a year after attaining the four-million customer acquisition milestone,” he said. Ogundeyi noted that Nigeria remains a key market for Kuda, assuring that the growth momentum in customer acquisition is a motivation to expand the brand footprint in other African markets. “Nigeria is where Kuda’s story began and it remains a key market for us even as we expand to reach Africans in other parts of the world. Our success here is a motivator and a blueprint for everywhere else we will establish our brand of accessible, affordable, and rewarding financial services,” he stated