KTSG Signs MoU On Universal Health Coverage

Share

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EHA Clinics to boost access to universal health coverage in the state.

According to a statement, the ceremony in Abuja aims to ensure access to quality and efficient health services without financial hardship for all citizens of the state.

The collaboration is an advancement in the state’s healthcare infrastructure development plan, which targets establishing one functional primary healthcare centres in the 361 wards.

EHA Clinics Business Development Vice President Abdul Kareem Iyamu expressed enthusiasm about the partnership’s potential impact.

He said: “We’re proud to enter into a PublicPrivate Partnership with the Katsina State Government to build a more inclusive and resilient healthcare system.”

Share