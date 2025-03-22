KTB latches on WRC Safari Rally 2025 to drive tourism in East Africa

Share

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is using the platform offered by the ongoing WRC Safari Rally 2025 holding in Naivasha to expose sport enthusiasts, fans base and other travellers to this year to its unique tourism offerings.

The four days rally, which commenced on Thursday, March 20 ends on Sunday, March 23.

This as a contingent of motorsports fans from Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda drove through the country’s flanks to arrive in Naivasha on Wednesday. The fan groups were treated to the scenic route highlighting some of Kenya’s picturesque landscapes and abundant wildlife as they made their way to Naivasha.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Ambassador Isaac Njenga, who flagged off the Tanzanian fans in Daresalaam, said, “The WRC Safari Rally has been integral in reinforcing the appeal of Kenya and the East African region to the world.’’

He added, “We are committed to deepening collaboration with our neighbors to unlock the full potential of regional travel as well as integrate for both economic and tourism growth.”

This year, it is estimated that over 30,000 motorsports enthusiasts from Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia are attending the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha, representing a threefold increase from last year.

KTB Chief Executive Officer, June Chepkemei said in a statement that the rally has over the years served as a powerful tool for regional travel, with the event’s growing popularity catalysing increased interest in Kenya’s broader tourism offerings.

According to her, “The WRC Safari Rally has transformed into a premier platform for showcasing Kenya’s tourism prowess to both regional and global audiences. With this rising profile, we are seeking to leverage the excitement, passion, and energy of motorsports fans such that they become ambassadors for Magical Kenya.”

She added, “Our East African neighbours represent an important and high-potential source market, given their proximity and improving connectivity to Kenya. This targeted experiential marketing campaign is a strategic move that particularly allows us to tap into their growing appetite for travel and adventure.”

Chepkemei spoke of the EAC region’s growing significance as a source market for Kenya, which has demonstrated steady growth in visitor arrivals owing to increased regional integration that has facilitated easier cross-border travel – a key driver of intra-Africa tourism.

According to the 2024 Tourism Performance report, Uganda ranked second in visitor arrivals with 225,559 visitors while Tanzania was ranked third with 203,290.

Last year, KTB hosted a group of motorsports fans from the region on a similar experiential tour, further cementing the Board’s commitment to priming more of such activations to grow the region’s contribution to Kenya’s tourism.

