KSW Targets All-White Bridal World Record MICE Event October 15

…To Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer With Over 2,000 Brides

In what appears to be a unique ways of promoting MICE business, the Founder of Kenya Wedding Safari (KWS), Mr. Sanni Olarotimi, and his partner, Frankie Kiarie, Chief Executive Officer of Just- GymIt, have perfected plans to unveil the first health-driven wedding safari all- white bridal show.

The maiden edition of the event, according to the organisers, is billed to hold on October 15, noting that it is going to be an extraordinary day of unity, inspiration, and impactful moments for attendees. Registration for the event has already commenced and is scheduled to close on October 14.

Olarotimi, a Kenyan-based Nigerian digital marketing expert, disclosed that he has strategically laid out plans to make the MICE event a record-breaking one, noting over 2, 000 ladies and women, dressed in all-white bridal train will be featured at the event. The unique MICE show is conceptualised by the organiser of KWS not to only boost the efforts of stakeholders in Kenya niche market, but also to promote Africa’s tourism bigger picture in the global tourism ecosystem.

The collaborating bid for the KWS initiative brings Frankie, who wanted to change the mindset of a nation and inspire them to not only to live a healthier lifestyle but to pursue their dreams and add glamour to the event. Frankie, whose work has been recognised globally, is set to add value to the event through his many skills and expertise in different fields of human endeavours spanning through the emerging global trend.

Speaking on the features of the maiden edition of the KWS, Rotimi said that the event, which is fully incentivised, is a one-stop platform for people to interact and experience a lot of take-home offerings. According to him, ‘‘the KWS will assemble married, newly wedded, and future brides, who stand to support greater initiatives to raise awareness about breast cancer among women in our society.’’

While Olarotimi is leveraging on his experience of Kenyan market to inspire Kenyans to be part of history by joining thousands of brides and help break a Guinness World Record target at assembling 2, 000 women for an all- white bridal dress event, adding that it is going to be unique and memorable experience that the participants will cherish forever.

He called on married, newly wedded, or those planning to wed soon to partake in the MICE event, which he noted is geared at empowering women and create awareness on breast cancer and early detection to safeguard their health. “The gathering will help participants to connect with an awareness-driven community. It’s a day of bonding with fellow brides, sharing stories, and creating lasting memories; celebrate love and life, and embrace the joy of weddings while promoting health and well-being,” said Olarotimi.

The incentives for attendees include a free breast cancer checkup on-site, as well as an avenue for future brides to gather wedding inspiration and advice from others while supporting a vital cause. “The event is to create new foot soldiers to spread awareness on the early detection and prompt prevention of cancer.

Also, by participating, you become an ambassador for breast cancer awareness, making a difference in your community,’’ Olarotimi added. He further stressed that, “This is the maiden edition of the bridal show for a cause, we are excited to impact lives with this campaign and create awareness around breast cancer.

“We have top Kenyan entertainment artistes and musicians on the list of performers to light up the ambiance of the event. “Also, we are giving away 10 beautifully made wedding dresses to 10 lucky women who will emerge winners of the pageantry, while raffle draws will be conducted with winners going home with different kinds of gifts including an all-expense paid vacation for lucky brides.”