KSRelief: Reprieve For Nigerian Children With Hearing Impairments

In Nigeria, many children are affected by difficulty in hearing, with limited access to diagnosis, care and rehabilitation. REGINA OTOKPA reports on recent efforts by Saudi Arabia to give a lifeline to 30 Nigerian children who were living in silence

Children with hearing difficulties in Nigeria comprise a substantial but largely invisible population. The available data, though fragmented, suggests millions of children may live with undetected or untreated hearing loss, with serious implications for their development, education, and future opportunities Available statistics show that about 8.5 million Nigerians live with hearing impairment.

Within this figure, some sources estimate that around 3 to 5 million children aged 0–15 years have hearing problems. Studies among schoolchildren show that hearing loss was not rare, as one study among pupils in Lagos found a prevalence of 13.9%.

In another survey of primary-school pupils in Ibadan North LGA, the overall hearing impairment rate was 14.0%, with about 5.7% having impairment in both ears though only a small fraction had previously been examined.

These figures suggest that hearing difficulties among children could be quite widespread, potentially affecting millions though the lack of up-to-date, nationwide, representative data makes precise estimation difficult.

Common Hearing Impairments

Mild to moderate hearing loss is most common among schoolchildren. Key contributing factors include conductive hearing losses often related to ear infections, blocked ear canals, fluid in the middle ear, impacted earwax cerumen, and other middle-ear conditions.

Among children with specific risk factors for example, those born prematurely or who suffered perinatal complications infection, asphyxia, hearing loss can be severe and often bilateral (affecting both ears).

In children with certain comorbidities especially within a group with Sickle Cell Disease, studies found a higher prevalence of sensorineural hearing loss than in control populations. Since many cases are mild, gradual, or occur early in life, they often go undetected — especially given the low rate of screening and limited awareness.

Why many go undetected

Each year, millions of ear problems goes undetected due to systemic gaps: insufficient specialists, low awareness and few screening programmes Nigeria reportedly has very few specialists who handle ear and hearing problems.

One estimate puts the number of Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) doctors, audiologists, and speech therapists across the country in the low hundreds. There are only a handful, sometimes fewer than ten fully equipped audiological centres in the country; many of them in private practice making access difficult for families with limited resources.

Early hearing detection especially for newborns or infants, is not widespread, despite evidence that early intervention leads to considerably better outcomes (for language, social development, speech, cognition).

As a result, many children only get diagnosed if at all, when school performance drops, or when the family notices developmental delays.

By then, intervention may be less effective. Experts have repeatedly called for universal newborn hearing screening, better public-awareness campaigns, and inclusion of hearing care and speech-therapy services in public health and school systems.

Consequences on education

Children with untreated hearing loss often face delays in speech and language development, which hampers communication, learning, and social interaction. Hearing impairment can lead to poor academic performance, especially if the child is in a mainstream school without support or accommodations.

Given the low rate of diagnosis and rehabilitation, many children may never catch up, resulting in long-term disadvantages: limited educational attainment, reduced employment opportunities, social exclusion, and potential psychological stress.

Experts warn this can impose both personal and societal cost. For children born with or acquiring hearing loss, early detection and intervention (ideally in infancy or early childhood) improves chances for language acquisition and social integration.

A life line

To address this challenge effectively, a lifechanging humanitarian intervention has brought hope to Nigerian families struggling with childhood deafness, as Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) launched a specialised cochlear-implant and hearing-rehabilitation programme in Abuja.

The initiative conducted in partnership with Nigerian health authorities, targets 30 paediatric cochlear implant surgeries, complete with full post-operative rehabilitation covering diagnosis, activation, auditory therapy and speech development.

For many families, this programme is nothing short of a miracle, officials said during the launch at the National Hospital, Abuja, where each procedure would normally cost between $20,000 and $25,000.

Expanding humanitarian footprint

Speaking at the inauguration of the programme, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria, Mr. Saad bin Fahd Al-Marri, said the mission reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable populations across partner nations.

He said:“This programme reflects the Kingdom’s dedication to supporting vulnerable communities and strengthening health systems in friendly nations. Through KSRelief, we are committed to delivering tangible solutions that restore hope, transform lives, and deepen the longstanding partnership between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.”

Al-Marri noted that the project aligns with the humanitarian priorities of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, adding that Saudi Arabia continues to expand healthcare support, medical outreach and disease-control efforts across Africa.

Relief after years of silent struggle

For parents who have lived the daily reality of raising children unable to hear, the free surgeries represent an emotional breakthrough. Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, a lawyer, Oluchi Olanipekun, whose five-year-old daughter received an implant, described the moment as the end of a painful chapter.

“It’s a dream come true because she had not heard since she was a child, and it’s been a backand-forth exercise. So when this opportunity came, it was an opportunity to give her a better life to be able to communicate, hear, speak, and interact even inside the house. So it’s a big relief.”

She recalled the heartbreak of watching her daughter struggle in silence while her siblings and age mates communicated freely. “Well, it was heartbreaking at the point of noticing she wasn’t able to hear… You see her age mates talking and communicating, and you have that ‘Oh, why is my child this way?’”

For years, the family relied on improvised sign language to communicate with her. “I don’t know what to say because they have brought laughter and relief to the emotional torture that comes with having a child that can’t hear… They have brought relief, comfort, and support to so many families.”

Parents see immediate progress

Another parent, Onakoya Temitope, travelled all the way from Lagos so his four-year-old daughter, Nadia, could benefit from the intervention. He was excited to see immediate progress “It’s a nice development by the Saudi Arabians to relieve the people from deafness.

The experience was not very okay, but as the cochlear implant has been activated, it’s a welcome development compared to before when she could not hear.” He shared the joy of witnessing early improvements: “She can pick a sound now.

From there, it’s a gradual process as we head on to normal, healthy life.” Having sought help for years without success, Temitope said his family was grateful: “We thank God for the Arabians and the KSRelief team…

We have been looking for support from Lagos down here to Abuja, we have written to state government for support. This opportunity means everything.”

Strengthening international partnership

With 30 Nigerian children receiving implants under the programme, the initiative marks one of KSRelief’s most impactful medical missions in West Africa.

Beyond the surgeries themselves, the full rehabilitation plan ensures that the children can grow speech, comprehension and social skills, giving them the chance to integrate fully into school and community life.

By providing access to a highly specialised intervention that many families cannot afford, Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian mission is not only restoring hearing but also rewriting the futures of children who once lived in silence.

As the surgeries progress, the beneficiaries’ stories continue to highlight the profound impact of international cooperation and the power of a single intervention to change the direction of an entire childhood.