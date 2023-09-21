KSANG Donates Medical Equipment To Kwara School For Special Needs

…excited about AbdulRazaq’s investment in education

Kwara State Association of Nigeria, North America (KSANG) has donated medical equipment worth millions of Naira to Kwara State School for Special Needs as part of Miss KSANG Raheemat AbdulRaheem’s community project.

At the event held at the school premises, KSANG President, Dr Abdulkadir Adegboyega, said the association had in the last 15 years consistently supported the school to improve its infrastructure and the welfare of the students.

“This school has been adopted by KSANG for about 15 years. So, we have been doing things for this school for quite some time. I want to encourage everybody that have the opportunity to help this school. These children need help. They cannot advocate for themselves. We have to do that for them.

“This school had a small hall before and we brought it down and built a big one for them. Now, we are considering building a new one for them because we had issues with the hall,” Dr Adegboyega said.

KSANG President particularly commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for investing in the school infrastructure and for his interest in inclusive education.

“I am particularly impressed with what the state government is doing. Because last year when I came to this school I was very unhappy. If you have not come here before you will not appreciate what is going on. But there’s a big difference. That shows that the governor is interested in the welfare of those with disabilities, to encourage everybody and lift everybody up. That’s a big one for me,” he added.

The donor and Miss KSANG 2022/2024 Miss Raheemat Abdulraheem said the gesture was to complement the efforts of the government to provide medical needs of students at the School for the Special Needs.

“The organisation (KSANG) I belong to motivates me. KSANG has always been about giving back to the community. It always finds ways to support and find progress for the state. So, the organisation motivated me to donate medical supplies to the School for Special Needs to make the clinic more functional.

“The state government recently renovated this clinic and the supplies we brought are to complement the efforts of the state government. Kwara State School for Special Needs has always been one of the schools we supported at KSANG right from the beginning and this is not the only school we support. This will be a continuous exercise.

“The last Miss KSANG also donated hundreds of school bags to this school. She supported education and that was why she did that. This will be a continuous exercise and support between us and the state government,” Miss KSANG said.

Items donated included an inverter; 43′ 43-inch television with a year DSTV subscription; bed sheets; pillowcases; plastic chairs; a drip stand; a fridge; a fire extinguisher; and a standing fan.

For her part, Executive Secretary, Kwara State Health Insurance Agency Dr Olubunmi Jetawo-winter who was represented by the Quality Lead and Senior Operations Officer of the Agency Dr Ola Ahmed thanked KSANG for its consistent, and impactful support to the state throughout the health sector with a view to bringing care right to the doorstep of the special population of Kwarans.

“Through our collective effort, the agency is inching closer to achieving Universal Health Coverage for the people of Kwara State, through your consistent and ongoing financial support and sponsorships to onboard more of the indigent population unto health insurance in the state.

The Principal of the School AbdulGaniyu Olododo expressed happiness over the gesture and applauded members of KSANG for their consistent support of the school.