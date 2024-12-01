KSA: Distinguished Style Legend

Share

There is no speaking of Nigerian music without remembering the legendary Juju music icon, King Sunny Ade. Even the young generation has an idea he is a living music legend.

KSA as he is fondly called, is one whose music has endeared itself in people’s hearts for many decades.

Aside having a voice that never fades and dance steps many would die for as a Septuagenarian, KSA’s fashion and style is one of the great qualities of his music personality. His style represents the culture of his genre of music.

On stage while performing, he never misses to wear his african attire with the Abeti Aja cap. Sometimes, he goes for the side bent traditional caps with his Asoke-made Agbada. Because he has a distinct dance steps which draw attention to his feet as he dances, his shoes are always specially made with african fabrics like Asoke or Ankara to match his outfit.

Many may see KSA as a cap person but outside the stage, the cap goes off.

KSA style is simple. He wears a moderate length hairstyle but always on African attire. His style and music have made Nigeria proud in and outside the country.

Many of his fans can only recall seeing him in a foreign made shirt once or twice.

Share

Please follow and like us: