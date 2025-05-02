KS1 Malaika ‘Educates’ Small Doctor Over Claims ‘Fuji Music Is Dying’

Share

KS1 Malaika, the Nigerian Fuji singer, has responded to Small Doctor’s assertion that the Fuji music genre is dying. In a post via X, Small Doctor claimed that no new Fuji artiste has gained widespread recognition since the early 2000s.

“I stand to be corrected. I feel Fuji music is dying and something needs to be fixed urgently,” he said.

“After the blowing up of Remi Aluko and the likes in 2001 or 2002, I haven’t heard or seen another Fuji artiste blow up.” Reacting, Malaika disagreed with Small Doctor’s comment.

The veteran singer argued that many Fuji artistes have thrived since the emergence of Remi Aluko, and continue to perform and gain recognition.

“Everyone is entitled to a right of freedom of speech and expression but let me educate you some more because it’s the genre of music I belong and should know better than you,” he said.

“It’s so unfortunate to say that after Remi Aluko, there is no other known Fuji artiste. I totally disagree with you. “There are quite a number of Fuji musicians after Remi Aluko, doing absolutely well both home and abroad.

“At least we have other genres of music, for example Apala and Juju. If you say Fuji is dying, what will you say to them?”

Malaika also argued that Fuji music continues to influence other genres, including hip-hop, with many contemporary artistes incorporating Fuji rhythms into their songs. He emphasised that Fuji music remains a powerful and respected genre.

“Don’t also forget, a lot of hip hop musicians are on Fuji tempo till date. If Fuji receives the kind of attention and support TV/radio stations accord HipHop, Fuji music would go further and bigger.

“Despite the challenges, it remains highly formidable and threatens other genres of music. Fuji music is more detailed than your genre of music. “Furthermore, we support our upcoming ones in our own way. Millions of people also sing hip hop but few are noticed.

Becoming a star artist is not by anyone’s power, knowledge, or wisdom. “Whatever someone chooses as a profession, you just need to continue doing it, and you will meet your target one day.”

