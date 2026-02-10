Kroos Slams Saudi League Over Ronaldo Dispute

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has criticised the Saudi Pro League amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s protest against the Public Investment Fund (PIF) over what he sees as insufficient investment in Al Nassr.

New Telegraph reports that the 41-year-old Ronaldo has missed two matches despite being fully fit, with reports in Portugal suggesting his absence is linked to Al Hilal’s signing of Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad, while Al Nassr have been less active in the transfer market.

In response, the Saudi Pro League issued a firm statement, stressing that Ronaldo is not bigger than the league.

What Kroos said

Reacting to the ongoing dispute, Toni Kroos, who played alongside Ronaldo between 2014 and 2018 and won three UEFA Champions League titles with him, has accused the Saudi Pro League of showing a lack of respect to Al Nassr’s captain.

This is as he pointed to Ronaldo’s immense role in elevating the league’s global profile.

“The Saudi league is a strange phenomenon. No one had heard of it before the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, and now they disrespect the man who put them on the world map,’ Kroos said

“If Cristiano leaves tomorrow, this league will lose all its charm. Without Ronaldo, no one would see the Saudi league.”

Strike over

However, the dispute between Ronaldo and the league has now been resolved after some of his demands were met.

The Portuguese star is expected to return to action next weekend against Al-Fateh, but will miss the midweek Asian Champions Cup clash with Turkmenistan’s Arkadag.