KRM Decries Economic Woes In 2024, Lauds People’s Resilience

Share

...Seeks Kwarans’ support to rescue State in 2027

The Kwara Redemption Movement (KRM), a recently unveiled political force in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has expressed dismay that the year 2024 would go down in the annals of the history of Nigeria, particularly Kwara State, as the most harrowing and difficult one with unprecedented economic woes and hardships for the citizenry.

KRM, in its New Year message to the people of Kwara State, signed by its Publicity Secretary, Barrister Sharafadeen Ibrahim, lamented that

the social menace was allowed to end that year despite the humongous budgets of both the State and Federal Governments, with their accompanying projections.

The Movement was particularly worried that the excruciating pain and hardships suffered by the people last year arising from high costs of goods and essential services had subjected the populace to abject poverty and penury as the vagaries of inflation affected the purchasing value of all naira-denominated income values.

Against all these odds, KRM commended Nigerians, particularly Kwarans, for their resilience, an attribute it noted has continued to enable the people to be more innovative and creative, adding that “this is the only sustaining attribute, more than whatever economic measures put in place by the government”.

The Movement, however, assured Kwarans of its continued selflessness and commitment to rekindling hope again for a better Kwara, optimistic that with the sustenance of its advocacy, the people would be more resolute in their collective efforts to redeem the State, urging them to continue to support and show more confidence in KRM for the rebuilding of a new Kwara.

KRM said: “In Kwara State, the situation was more distressing where despite the humongous federal allocations to the State, the government led by Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq failed to prioritise the welfare of the people by throwing more people into acute poverty.

“This much the governor himself confirmed recently by acknowledging that the State has been receiving increased federal allocations and funding from the present administration of President Tinubu.

“But we are quick to ask, in real value terms, of what use the government put these monies other than projects that are only of aesthetics rather than the real needs of the people.

“Despite the unprecedented mismanagement of state’s resources, the people need to be commended for their resilience, an attribute that has continued to enable the people to be more innovative and creative which is the only sustaining attribute more than whatever economic measures put in place by government.

“As we enter the new year, we want to assure Kwarans of our continued commitment, selflessness and desire to rekindle hope again for a better Kwara. With our continued and sustained advocacy, we hope that the people will be more stronger and resolute in our efforts to redeem the state.

“We urge the people to continue to support and show more confidence in KRM so that together we can build a Kwara of our dream.

Meanwhile, it is disheartening to note the recent claim by the state Governor during the Governors Forum’s New Year visit to President Tinubu in Lagos that his administration had done more projects in two years of his second term than what he achieved in his first four years.

“Even though we know that this is a subtle appeal for the President to visit Kwara, we want to remind the governor that such reports are better delivered to the people of Kwara who voted him into office despite the President’s disposition to all the governors.

“Such reports should be delivered to the people who own the money for them to critically assess if such claims were true. The President does not live in Kwara, but the people do.

“Besides, while we remind the governor that the people are the immediate beneficiaries of such projects, we challenge the governor to mention such projects that he has done that surpass the uninspiring record of his first tenure.

“Even for those projects which he claimed to have embarked upon in his first term, how many of such have either been completed, commissioned or put to use? Like the French Envoy once visited Kwara to commission an ongoing project, President Tinubu also can come and do the same. At that time, perhaps, the President will know that Kwarans have all along been ruled by deceit.

“However, as we enter the new year with much vigour and hope, we want to assure Kwarans that while we shall continue to be law abiding and peaceful in our advocacy, we appeal to the people for more support and also remain vigilant in our collective journey to rebuild and redeem Kwara from the shackles of misgovernance and inept leadership.”

Share

Please follow and like us: