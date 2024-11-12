New Telegraph

November 12, 2024
Kremlin Denies Putin, Trump Spoke On Phone

The Kremlin yesterday denied a US media report that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US president-elect Donald Trump had spoken on the phone last week about the Ukraine conflict.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump talked by phone on Thursday with Putin, telling him not to inflame the conflict, reports the AFP.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the Washington Post report was “simply false information”, denying any phone call took place.

