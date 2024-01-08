KPMG Survey: Nigeria leads Ghana in digital banking usage

Nigeria is leading Ghana in terms of the frequent use of digital channels, according to the 2023 KPMG West Africa Banking Industry Customer Survey.

Highlights of the survey include that, 70 per cent of customers in Nigeria use their mobile banking app at least once a week compared to 53 per cent in Ghana; 43 per cent of customers in Nigeria use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) weekly, as against 32 per cent of Ghanaian customers and 40 per cent of customers in Nigeria carry out Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) banking, compared with 28 per cent Ghanaians. The research is KPMG West Africa’s inaugural combined customer research—the 17th consecutive edition in Nigeria and the 4th in Ghana.

It highlights diverse value-seeking behaviours across customer segments. Regarding online banking importance, 78 per cent of corporates and 52 per cent of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria said the ease of use and variety of features of their bank’s online platform is very important to them, as against 61 per cent of corporates and 44 per cent of SMEs in Ghana. KPMG noted that the evolving digital landscape in West Africa is dramatically altering the region’s financial ecosystems. It also stated that mobile connectivity has soared, exceeding 100 per cent in Ghana and Nigeria, adding that this surge has sparked a profound shift in the payments sector.