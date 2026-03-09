KPMG Picks CEO For Africa

KPMG has appointed Tola Adeyemi as chief executive officer for Africa. Also appointed are Professor Olayinka DavidWest and George Njenga as independent members of the Africa Governance Council.

Their appointments, which became effective in March 2026, strengthen the professional services firm’s leadership expertise, underscore its long‑term commitment to Africa and highlight confidence in the continent’s growth potential.

Commenting on the appointment, the chairman of the Africa Governance Council, Professor Ben Marx, said: “Tola Adeyemi is exceptionally wellpositioned to lead KPMG One Africa.

In addition to his global perspective as a member of the KPMG Global Council, he brings significant influence and credibility as a respected business leader across the continent.”

The appointments of David‑West and Njenga to the Africa Governance Council, which provides board-level governance, further strengthen independent oversight, bringing strong academic credentials alongside deep strategic and business expertise.