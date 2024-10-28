KPMG: Global Venture Capital Investment Falls To $70.1bn In Q3’24

Share

Global Venture Capital investment fell from a five-quarter high of $95.5 billion in Q2’24 to a nearly seven-year low of $70.1 billion in Q3’24.

This is amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts, the continued exit drought, anticipated seasonal lulls in investment in several key jurisdictions and the uncertainty driven by the upcoming US presidential election.

The decline came despite another solid quarter of VC investment in AI; the sector accounted for six of the 10 largest VC deals globally, including a $1.5 billion raise by Anduril Industries and a $1 billion raise by Safe Superintelligence, according to the Q3’24 edition of KPMG Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse — a quarterly report that focuses on VC investment trends globally and in key jurisdictions around the world.

The report shows that while the Americas continued to attract the largest share of VC investment in Q3’24, total investment in the region still fell from $58.6 billion in Q2’24 to $41.4 billion in Q3’24. In Asia, VC investment fell from $18.5 billion to $15.6 billion quarter-over-quar – ter, while in Europe it dropped from $17.9 billion to $12.5 billion.

Share

Please follow and like us: