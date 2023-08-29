KPMG Downgrades Nigeria’s Economic Growth Over Expected Oil Contraction, Others

KPMG Nigeria has downgraded Nigeria’s economic growth forecast for 2023 from the previous 2.85% to 2.65%.

Among the reasons for the downgrade is the possibility of a contraction in the country’s oil production in August and September, as highlighted in July 2023.

KPMG stated that the first Half (H1) 2023 Gross Domestic Product, (GDP) currently stands at 2.42 percent and will require an average growth in second half (H2) 2023 of 3.30 percent to record 2.85 percent.

It added that its downward adjustment in the country’s growth was also based on the muted government investment in the economy in Q2 and Q3 2023.

These were contained in KPMG flashnote which was released on the sideline of the underwhelming Q2, 2023, GDP growth recorded.

According to it, the impact of subsidy removal and foreign exchange volatility have also reduced private investment in the country during the period under review.

KPMG Nigeria is a network of professional firms providing audit, tax and advisory services.

It said, “The Q3 2023 is the quarter where the impact of subsidy removal, Foreign exchange unification and other reforms of the new administration had it major impact on squeezing household consumption demand and firms’ costs of operations.

According to KPMG, Nigeria’s Q2, 2023 GDP result was in line with its earlier downgrade revision of 2023 GDP to 2.85 percent.

It added that the impact of subsidy removal was evident in the biggest contraction in road transportation GDP since the news GDP series.

It stated that Nigeria’s oil production has started in Q3,2023 with a further contraction in July 2023.

It noted that if this trend continues for the remaining months of Q3, 23, Nigeria will witness a situation where non-oil sector growth and oil sector growth will both underperform.

It also said that with rising inflation in the first month of Q3, 2023, and expectation of further increases in inflation for the rest of the year, the pressure on nominal to real GDP will be higher, thereby curtailing higher real GDP growth in Q3,2023.

It said, “Though subsidy was only removed in June 2023, representing a one month impact of the three months of the quarter, road transport GDP contracted by -55.14 percent in Q2, 23, which is the biggest contraction in road transport GDP in history.

“This contradicts the muted results recorded with respect to inflation for that same month which according to NBS was not expected to fully reflect on the Consumers Price Index through methodologically.”