Kpakor Tells NFF: Make selection of new Eagles coach transparent

Ex-international, Moses Kpakor, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to apply transparency in the selection of a new Super Eagles coach in a bid to appoint the best tactician for the national team. The position became vacant after the erstwhile coach Jose Peseiro declined the chance to continue in the role following the expiration of his contract. Kpakor, in an interview with our correspondent, expressed worry the process of selection of a substantive coach could be frustrated by the vested interest which could inevitably lead to a wrong choice. “I am not in a position to tell the NFF what to do but I can advise them to allow transparency to prevail this time. We have seen the appointment of coaches shrouded in secrecy so many times in the past and this always leads to wrong choices because of vested interests.

“I hope the media and other stakeholders can sustain the campaign so that we can get the best man for the job this time,” he said. Kpakor, a prominent member of the Eagles squad that reached the final of the 1990 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) believes indigenous coaches should be given equal opportunity with their foreign counterparts during interviews and other elements of the selection process. He insisted that former internationals such as Sunday Oliseh, Emmanuel Amuneke, Finidi George, Mutiu Adepoju and even Austin Eguavoen possess the capacity to manage the team.

“Indigenous and foreign coaches should be accorded the same right. But I believe Oliseh can come back, he is still a Nigerian and an excellent coach. How many people know that Adepoju has a UEFA A license? Amuneke is also eminently qualified and Finidi is already doing a good job with Enyimba and he is part of the technical crew to the last AFCON. So, NFF has many options to pick from if they are to consider local coaches. They can also look at the combination of these quality coaches,” he said.