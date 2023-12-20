Kpakor: How Westerhof stopped President Babangida from withdrawing Eagles after massacre in 1992 AFCON opener

Victor Osimhen ended Nigeria’s wait for an African Footballer of the Year award winner. What do you think the significance of this achievement is?

This will certainly inspire Osimhen’s colleagues to also do well so that they can win the next edition of the awards. That is so huge that we have Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala, the Super Falcons, and the goalkeeper winning in just one night. This is also a challenge for us as a country to build on these achievements so that our football can be great again.

24 years seems a long time for a country like Nigeria to produce the best, what do you think caused this?

I think one of the greatest problems that we have is that we have not had the best of coaches in recent times. We had the likes of Sebastian Broderick leading the team to laurel in 1985, there was Fanny Amun leading the Golden Eaglets to victory in 1993; even the national U-20 teams got to the final of the World Cup. These were local coaches and players from the local leagues and academies, our football was bubbling until we decided to rely entirely on players from abroad and also hire foreign coaches, for me that is one big disadvantage we have caused ourselves.

However, there have been issues with players doing well for their clubs but unable to replicate that in the national team…

The only foreign coach who has shown that he had the interest of Nigeria at heart was Clemence Westerhof; when he was handling the national team. He had a very good mixture of foreign and local base players; He leveraged the determination and courage of the Nigerian league players and mixed that with the experience of foreign-based stars. Now we have 35 players from abroad, and the majority of them never grew up here, where do you get that determination? The foreign-based players are doing very well at their clubs but struggle when they come here because African football is a bit different. You need players who have that courage and determination. When Moses Kpakor, Thompson Oliha, Ben Iroha, and Alloy Agu were here, they were the engine room of the national team at that time and we were all playing in the local league, we also wanted the European teams to see us so we played our best at all times the determination and courage.,

The sad reality is that we don’t have anything to shock countries across the world about our playing pattern anymore because they have always seen our players playing in Europe they are everywhere. The truth is that if you have five players from the local league in your starting 11, it is going to be difficult for your opponents to understand how you play because they haven’t seen these players regularly, unlike the European-based ones. We need to go back to the drawing board we have to adopt what Westerhof did when he was here because we have so much talent in the Nigerian League nobody can tell me otherwise

Let’s delve into your AFCON experience. Your first match in this competition ended in somewhat of a fiasco; it was a 5-1 demolition in the hands of host country Algeria. How were the Eagles able to bounce back from that horrid situation to reach the final of the final of Algiers 1990?

Football is a mixture of so many factors; when we were demolished by the Algerians in our first game, there was a loud call from the ministry, the fans and the press to the then President, General Ibrahim Babangida, to withdraw the team from the Nations Cup, but thank God we had a coach who had good knowledge of psychology; he called us into the room and told us that we were now orphans that must not lose hope.

He said everybody back home is now our enemy and we should do away with negative thoughts so that the burden will be less on us. He added that if we win tomorrow, the whole country will jump back behind us because victory has so many cousins. He showed us how we lost heavily in our first game, and he said even if we are losing, we must keep to our plan, we must not lose hope and focus. Then we approached our second game which was against Cote d’Ivoire, with renewed hope and determination, and we scored in the fourth minute and held on till the final whistle because we were focused on just winning. we played the third game against Egypt, and we defeated them too, and suddenly, the President started sending goodwill messages, those who were calling for our withdrawal were now singing our praises, the encouragement was huge, and we were back to winning ways. Interestingly, we went to Annabal, the second host city to play against Zambia in the semifinal. It is important to note that before that game, Nigeria had never beaten Zambia and I am proud to say I was a member of the team that broke the jinx, we beat the Chipolopolo 2-0, Uche Okechukwu and Rashidi Yekini scored the goals to qualify for the final and Nigeria no longer remember that we were massacred in our first game. We all know that Referee Dhramba denied us victory in the final to help Algeria win that tournament.

What came to mind after the Eagles were massacred was that the bulk of the players who were based in Europe opted out of the tournament, and that affected the country’s progress. As an insider, what was the situation?

I don’t think so. I may not want to go into the nitty-gritty of what happened, but the country decided to rebuild the national team after we missed out on the qualification for the Italian 1990 World Cup, and some of us were part of the players for the rebuilding exercise and many of us were the ones that went to Algiers’ 90. Some of these professionals came during the rebuilding, but I don’t want to disclose why they refused to be part of the team eventually. I am happy we were able to do well in that competition and after the tournament, the 10 players who excused themselves from the tournament started calling Westerhof that they wanted to play for their country, they wanted to fight for their shirts. Again, the lesson here is that some of us who were so committed to this country are not even recognised; we were ready to lay down our lives for this country; we didn’t play for money but the sad reality is that the country doesn’t seem to recognise that but I have no regrets because I am happy I served this country with the whole of my heart. Even if I am suffering today, I am satisfied I played my part in the history of Nigeria without thinking of material gains. These players wanted more money, and Westerhof told them no, that this was a national team, and they stayed away but the good thing is that they were back and later transformed into the team that won the Nations Cup in 1994 and took Nigeria to the World Cup. Sadly, some of us could not finish that journey because of injury, that is life.

I recall that you couldn’t make it to Senegal 1992 edition….

Algiers 90 was the only AFCON I attended. I should have been part of the Senegal 1992 team but I broke my leg while playing for my club BCC Lions, against Iwuanyanwu Nationale. As of the time the AFCON was going on I was in the hospital bed. I could still have made it if CAF hadn’t changed the timing of the competition. We used to have it in March but they changed it to January. It is sad, that I suffered that injury because Senegal would have been a fantastic tournament for me. After all, I was in great form before I suffered that injury.

What is the prospect of the current team? Do you see them going all the way in Cote d’Ivoire?

They can go all the way if we have all the elements in place. Honestly, we have the players to do it. One decade is too long for Nigeria to win an AFCON but if we don’t do the right thing, we may be short of victory again. However, there is one aspect of the game we have neglected which is the most important thing in sports today and that is psychology. We need a coach who is good with psychology. That is the aspect of sports that is ruling football today, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are good football managers but being so good with psychology has helped them so much. The Super Eagles have coaches who are good with technical, training and tactics but the NFF should get Eagles psychologists if they are to win the Nations Cup.