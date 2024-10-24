Share

The newly appointed Chairman of the Committee on Economic Diplomacy, Trade, and Investment for the Nigeria Chapter of BIGWIL International Community of CEOs and Diplomatic Forum, under the aegis of the International Human Rights Observatory – Africa (IHRO-Africa), Ambassador Daniel Chukwuka Koussou, has assured of his commitment to improving trade relations, strengthening investment opportunities, and promoting diplomatic engagements.

He said Nigeria stands to gain immensely from this appointment, stressing that his focus on attracting investments and promoting Nigerian products and services to global markets will lead to job creation, improved infrastructures, and economic growth.

Ambassador Koussou, who is the CEO and Founder of Dau-O-Gik Oil and Gas, stated this in an interview with New Telegraph, stressing that “as Chairman of the Committee on Economy, Diplomacy, Trade, and Investment under BIGWIL-IHRO Africa, my vision is to foster sustainable economic growth, improve trade relations, and promote diplomatic engagements that will place Nigeria on a more competitive and globally respected platform.”

According to him, to achieve this, his “strategies will include active collaborations with government bodies, the private sector, and international stakeholders.

I intend to strengthen investment opportunities through trade fairs, diplomatic dialogues, and initiatives that encourage foreign direct investments.”

He added, “I believe my recent appointment is a testament to my consistent efforts in promoting trade and economic development, particularly through my work in hospitality and tourism.

“BIGWIL IHRO-Africa recognises the potential of Nigeria and the need for strong leadership to navigate the complexities of international against the UK value of the day and the National Theatre ons and and economic diplomacy.

“My passion for empowering young people in the industry has further highlighted the importance of involving key sectors in the development of the economy.

“With my experience in diplomacy and trade, I bring a wealth of knowledge in facilitating cross-border collaborations, negotiating economic agreements, and fostering partnerships that enhance Nigeria’s global standing.

“This appointment gives me the platform to further contribute to the economic stability of Nigeria while using diplomacy as a tool for trade expansion and improved international relations.”

He called for collaboration and partnershipsn with government and corporate organisations, noting that working together is key to achieving sustainable development.

“I urge the government to create enabling policies and an investment-friendly environment, while corporate bodies should explore avenues for joint ventures that can drive economic growth and development.

“With strong partnerships, we can position Nigeria as a global leader in trade and diplomacy.”

On how he will stay current on trends and developments that may impact the organisation, Koussou said: “I will rely on data-driven insights, regular consultations with industry experts, and participating in global economic forums.

“Continuous learning and monitoring the global economic environment will allow me to adapt to changing dynamics, ensuring that Nigeria is not left behind.

“Challenges are inevitable, particularly when dealing with global issues like fluctuating market conditions, political uncertainties, or diplomatic barriers.

“However, my approach will be proactive, ensuring I have a strong plan and a strong team of experts to guide decision-making. Maintaining open communication channels with stakeholders will also ensure that we can navigate these challenges effectively.”

Share

Please follow and like us: