Jules Koundé scored a stunning late goal as Barcelona edged Real Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling Copa del Rey final on Saturday night in Seville.

Barcelona took an early lead through Pedri, who swept a precise finish into the top-left corner after being set up by Lamine Yamal at the edge of the area.

The Catalans dominated the first half, but Real Madrid improved significantly after the break, spurred by the introduction of Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé equalized with a powerful free-kick after he was fouled by Frenkie de Jong, before Aurélien Tchouaméni headed in from a corner to put Los Blancos ahead.

However, Ferran Torres capitalized on a defensive error to roll the ball into an empty net, sending the match into extra time.

As penalties loomed, Koundé seized on a misplaced pass from Luka Modrić to fire in a decisive long-range shot, securing the trophy for Hansi Flick’s side.

The victory marks Barcelona’s third win over Real Madrid this season, further underlining their dominance in Spanish football’s fiercest rivalry.

