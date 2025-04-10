Kosofe KCCI Holds Business Conversation

Share

Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCII), in collaboration with Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship International Nigeria, has put together a Business Conversation program scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Fish Farm Ogudu.

The theme of the event is The Power of Clear Vision for Business Success.

According to the Founder & President of KCCI, Mr. Joe Femi-Dagunro, the Conversation will reveal true life stories and strategies to wade through the waves of global and local storms that are creating fears in the minds of business owners.

The keynote speaker is a renowned industrialist with over 45 years of business experience and the national president of FGBMFI- Nigeria, Engr. Charles Aladewolu, who is also the founder of Teco Nigeria Ltd. Among the panelists are Mr. Jide Aremo, Chairman, Supreme Microfinance Limited, Dr. Mrs. Dideolu Adekogbe, Lead Consultant & Strategist, Flourish Gate Global Consult, Mr. Thomas Oloriegbe, President, FGBMFI -Nigeria,

Ogudu GRA Chapter.

