Kosofe Chamber Of Commerce Visits Supreme MFB

As part of the Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s efforts to promote economic growth and development in the region, the Founder & President of Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Joe Femi-Dagunro, visited Supreme Microfinance Bank (MFB) Ogudu.

During the visit, Mr. Femi-Dagunro was accompanied by notable members of the chamber, including Dr. Mrs. Adekogbe, Vice President, KCCI, Arc. Femi Fabuyi, Chairman, Inter Governmental Relations, Mr. Benedict Odulana Ag.Director-General of the chamber.

The visit was aimed at strengthening ties between the chamber and Supreme MFB, as well as exploring opportunities for collaboration and partnership.

The Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been actively engaged in promoting economic development in the region, and this visit is a testament to their commitment to fostering growth and prosperity.

According to Mr. Jide Aremo, the Chairman of Supreme MFB, the bank has been providing various financial services to boost SMEs and individuals in the region for over a decade.

