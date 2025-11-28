Kosofe CCI President Pays Courtesy Visit To Area H Police Command 

The President and executive members of the Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) paid a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Police Force Area H Command in Ogudu, fostering economic and security dialogue.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sholla Omilade welcomed the visit, emphasising collaboration for enhanced security and economic growth.

This visit highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing security concerns and promoting economic development. Similar initiatives have seen success in Lagos, where community-focused policing has improved trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the public.

The Area Commander, ACP Sholla Omilade, appealed to the Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry to support the police in training and assisting retiring officers, highlighting the need for collaboration to enhance police welfare and effectiveness.

The Chamber’s support could include training programs, capacity building, and assistance with entrepreneurship initiatives for retiring officers in line with the existing police regulations.

This appeal underscores the importance of partnerships between law enforcement agencies and private sector organisations in Nigeria. By supporting police welfare and training, the Chamber can contribute to improved security and community development in Kosofe and beyond.

Mr Joe Femi-Dagunro, the founder and president of the Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has promised to set up a team to collaborate with the Area H Command on the proposed programs, including training and assistance for retiring officers.

This initiative demonstrates the Chamber’s commitment to supporting security agencies and promoting community development in Kosofe.

The Chamber’s involvement is likely to enhance the police’s capacity to serve the community effectively. Such partnerships can also foster economic growth, improve security, and increase trust between law enforcement and the public.

Other members of the Chamber present are: Dr Mrs. Dideolu Adekogbe, Vice President, Mr Joel Omole, Financial Secretary, Arc. Femi Fabuyi, Chairman, Membership and Programme Development, Prince Enajemo-Isire, Chairman, DavoDani MfB, Mr John Ologe, MD, DavoDani MfB.