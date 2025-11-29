Kosofe CCI Partners Police

The President and executive members of Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Police Force Area H Command in Ogudu, Lagos, to foster economic and security dialogue.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sholla Omilade welcomed the visit, emphasizing collaboration for enhanced security and economic growth.

The visit highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing security concerns and promoting economic development.

Similar initiatives have seen success in Lagos, where community-focused policing has improved trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the public.

The Area Command er, ACP Sholla Omilade, appealed to the Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry to support the police in training and assisting retiring officers, highlighting the need for collaboration to enhance police welfare and effectiveness.

“The Chamber’s support could include training programs, capacity building, and assistance with entrepreneurship initiatives for retiring officers in line with the existing police regulations.

“This appeal underscores the importance of partnerships between law enforcement agencies and private sector organizations in Nigeria.

By supporting police welfare and training, the Chamber can contribute to improved security and community development in Kosofe and beyond,” he said.