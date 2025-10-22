KOSIEC Proposes October 2026 For Local Council Poll

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) has proposed October 17th 2026, for the election into the 21 Local Government Councils.

The State Chairman of KOSIEC, Mr Mamman Nda Ari, while declaring the proposed date on Wednesday at a stakeholders meeting in Lokoja, said both Chairmanship and Councillorship elections will hold on the 17th of October next year.

Eri noted that the council election will be held throughout the state for the election of local government chairmen and councillors.

“Pursuant to section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, and relevant provisions of the state Local Government Electoral law 2025, the 2026 local government election shall be held on Saturday, 17 October 2026.

“The election shall be held for the election of 21 local government chairmen and councillors for the 239 electoral wards across the state.”

“The detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the 2026 LGA election, indicating specific dates for each activity, including conduct of party primaries, submission of candidate lists, publication of names of nominated candidates, commencement and end of campaign and other pre-election activities, shall be published by the commission on Friday, 25th October 2025.

The state Chief Electoral umpire warned that only political parties duly registered and recognised by INEC shall be eligible to sponsor candidates for the election.

“All the political parties, aspirants and stakeholders are hereby advised to strictly adhere to the electoral timetable, the Electoral Act 2022 and KOSIEC guidelines to ensure free, fair, credible and peaceful election across the state,” he added.